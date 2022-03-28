 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire damages apartment complex

At approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday Martinsville Fire & EMS responded to a structure fire at an apartment complex located at 1032 Mountain Road, Martinsville.

Firefighters encountered heavy fire coming from apartment #3 of the complex. The Martinsville Police Department evacuated tenants from the apartment complex, as all tenants made it out safely. Assistance was received from the Martinsville Police Department, Martinsville Electric Department, Henry County Department of Public Safety and Dyer’s Store Volunteer Fire Department. The local chapter of the American Red Cross also responded to assist the eight tenants who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental with it originating in the kitchen, near the stove, due to unattended cooking. Martinsville Fire & EMS reminds everyone to be extra cautious while cooking.

“Unattended cooking remains our number one cause of accidental fires. Make sure you never leave a cooking appliance unattended while it is in use," said Martinsville Fire Chief Ted Anderson.

That is the second time fire departments have responded to apartment complexes in recent days. On Saturday, agencies responded to a 7:30 p.m. call of smoke coming out of Apartment 19 on East Church Street, behind Piedmont Community Services and Daily Grind in Martinsville.

The occupant was outside when firefighters arrived. The apartment's sprinkler system activated and prevented the fire from spreading. The cause of the fire is accidental, stated City of Martinsville Public Information Officer Kendall Davis.

The American Red Cross helps provide free smoke alarms; for more information, call 403-5325.

