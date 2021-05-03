Fire damages former barber shop in Bassett

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Sunday, fire broke out at the former Young’s Perfections barber shop at 2003 Fairy Stone Park Highway in Bassett.

Nearby business operators said the barber shop had relocated about two years ago and that there were no current operations in that part of the building.

A firewall separated the barber shop from the rest of the structure and protected most of the building by preventing the fire from spreading.

Heavy damage to the roof of the building could be seen from across the street.

The building is located across the street from Cunningham Tire.

The Bassett Volunteer Fire Department responded with multiple fire trucks when heavy smoke quickly turned into flames.

The building was not occupied at the time of the blaze, and no injuries were reported.

The Bassett Volunteer Fire Department did not immediately respond with a request for more details, but the Henry County Fire Marshall arrived on the scene around 11 a.m. on Monday to investigate the cause of the blaze.

No other details have been made available.