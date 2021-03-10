 Skip to main content
Fire damages house in Fieldale
Fire damages house in Fieldale

  • Updated
Fire

The fire in this house on Harmon Hills Road displayed two adults and a grandchild.

 SUBMITTED

Two adults and their granddaughter are receiving help from the Red Cross after a Saturday morning fire at their home, at 57 Harmon Hill Road in Henry County. The Fieldale Fire Department along with crews from Martinsville, Collinsville and Bassett responded to the fire, which was called in at 3:06 Saturday, Fieldale Fire Chief Todd Norman said. The fire was under control in about 30 minutes, and the crews remained on the scene for about 2 hours, he said. Deputy Chief Brian Shuler was in command. The fire appeared to be "accidental and electrical related," Norman said.

 

