Fire damages house in Villa Heights

Fire caused severe damage to a home on Sunday, but no one was injured in the blaze.

Firefighters were called to a housefire on Lafayette Avenue in the Villa Heights community around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, but when they arrived there wasn't much that could be done except to try and contain it.

The first responders called dispatch asking for additional manpower to fight a fire that first appeared in the rear of what was eventually determined to be 280 Sunrise Avenue, the address of the house that was on fire.

Sunday afternoon was breezy, with wind gusts up to 25 mph at at times, helping to fan the flames and smoke that appeared to grow as more firefighters arrived on the scene.

Firetrucks from multiple agencies arrived at the house located at the intersection of Lafayette and Sunrise Avenues. Henry County Public Safety and a dozen or more additional firefighters arrived in personal vehicles.

According to the Henry County Geographic Information System map the house is owned by Emmett H. and Bertell Turner Jr. and is assessed at $54,500.

No information was available on Sunday as to the cause of the fire or the amount of damage.