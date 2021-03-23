 Skip to main content
Fire destroys car and carport at home on Wingfield Orchard Road
Fire destroys car and carport at home on Wingfield Orchard Road

There were no injuries, but a car and a standalone carport were destroyed by fire in Henry County shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The Patrick Henry Volunteer Fire Department and Henry County Public Safety responded to 1851 Wingfield Orchard Road in response to a report of a car fire.

When they arrived, they reported finding smoke and flames showing. The fire had extended to a nearby woodpile and quickly was brought under control.

No other details were immediately available.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

