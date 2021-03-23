Fire destroys car and carport at home on Wingfield Orchard Road

There were no injuries, but a car and a standalone carport were destroyed by fire in Henry County shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The Patrick Henry Volunteer Fire Department and Henry County Public Safety responded to 1851 Wingfield Orchard Road in response to a report of a car fire.

When they arrived, they reported finding smoke and flames showing. The fire had extended to a nearby woodpile and quickly was brought under control.

No other details were immediately available.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.