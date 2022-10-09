 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Fire destroys Fieldale building

  • 0
Fire 1175 John Baker Road

This fire occurred at 1175 John Baker Road in Fieldale early Sunday morning.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

A fire destroyed a building Sunday morning in Fieldale, but officials say no one was injured.

Multiple agencies responded to the report of a fully-involved structure fire at 1175 John Baker Road shortly after midnight Saturday night. It took about 90 minutes to get the fire under control.

The Bassett Rescue Squad, Bassett Volunteer Fire Department, Fieldale Fire Department and deputies with the Henry County Sheriff's Office respond to the fire.

The building is listed on the Henry County Geographic Information System (GIS), but is shown as vacant and not given a value. 

The structure was totally destroyed and sits on 25 acres of land owned by Eugene and Mary G. Martin, according to the GIS.

No other information was available. 

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Photographer captures photo of a million mile long ejection off surface of sun

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert