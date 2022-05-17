Fire destroys Henry County home

An early morning house fire claimed a home in Henry County, but fire officials confirmed there were no injuries.

Approximately 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at 125 Southland Drive and found flames showing when they arrived to the single story home.

A neighbor told first responders that the sole occupant was not believed to be at home at the time, but a small dog was believed to still be inside.

The dog was located and determined to be unhurt and the SPCA was called to come and pick the animal up for safekeeping until the owner could be located.

"There were no injuries, but we have not been able to contact the owner yet," said Henry County Fire Marshall Lisa Garrett. "No one was home at the time of the fire."

The Henry County Geographic Information System lists Tammy M. Ayers as the owner of the house that was constructed in 1975 with an assessed value of $52,100.

Although the frame of the house was still standing, the inside of the home appear to be mostly destroyed and there was heavy smoke that coming from the house more than an hour after firefighters were dispatched.

By 7:30 a.m. a call for additional manpower went out through the 911 communications system.

Garrett said Company 15 with the Ridgeway Fire Department and Company 13 with the Horsepasture Fire Department, along with Henry County Department of Public Safety responded.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Garrett said.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.