Fire destroys house in Axton

No one was injured, but a house in the Axton community was totally destroyed in a fire that began shortly after midnight on Sunday and returned on Monday.

The Axton Volunteer Fire Department and Henry County Public Safety responded after midnight Sunday to a house at 2690 Hobson Road that was fully involved by the time firefighters arrived.

The fire was brought under control and it was determined that no one was inside the home at the time of the blaze.

Firefighters and rescue left after the fire was brought under control, but shortly after 6 a.m. Monday the 911 Communications Center sent out a second call indicating the fire had rekindled.

By the time the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene, what was left of the house was again fully ablaze.

Henry County Public Safety arrived and remained on standby as firefighters battled the fire a second time, bringing it under control.

It has not been stated what may have caused the initial fire or what allowed it to rekindle.

According to the Henry County Geographic Information System, the property is owned by Michael W. and David C. Hairston of Tulsa, Oklahoma and the assessed value of the house was listed as $65,500.

The house was located just over 2 miles from Pop's Farm, site of the popular Rooster Walk Music Festival.