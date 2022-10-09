Fire destroys house in Fieldale

A fire destroyed a house Sunday morning in Fieldale, but officials say no one was injured.

Multiple agencies responded to the report of a fully-involved structure fire at 1175 John Baker Road shortly after midnight Saturday night. It took about 90 minutes to get the fire under control.

The Bassett Rescue Squad, Bassett Volunteer Fire Department, Fieldale Fire Department and deputies with the Henry County Sheriff's Office respond to the fire.

The house is listed on the Henry County Geographic Information System (GIS), but is shown as vacant and not given a value.

The structure was totally destroyed and sits on 25 acres of land owned by Eugene and Mary G. Martin, according to the GIS.

Officials on the scene said a family lived in the house, but everyone made it out safely.

No other information was available.