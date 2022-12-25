 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Fire destroys mobile home on Christmas Day

A fire destroyed a mobile home on Christmas Day and although not confirmed, it appears everyone made it out safely. 

At about 2 p.m. the 911 Communications Center dispatched multiple fire department to Doss Court in Ridgeway after receiving reports of a mobile home fire.

By the time firefighters arrived the home is fully engulfed in flames. Heavy smoke lingered, making it difficult to see and breathe. 

Henry County Sheriff's deputies and Virginia State Troopers were on the scene attending to people who appeared to have escaped the blaze. 

No other information was available. This story will be updated with further information becomes available. 

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.

