Fire destroys mobile home

A mobile home was completely destroyed by fire late this afternoon, but there did not appear to be any injuries.

At approximately 5:40 p.m. radio traffic indicated a passerby noticed a mobile home flames showing from a mobile home at 3600 Chestnut Knob Road in Ridgeway.

By the time firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Confirmation of no injuries had not been obtained by the Bulletin Sunday night, but there was nothing about the scene at the fire or radio traffic to indicate anyone had been harmed.

Henry County GIS indicated the mobile home was assessed at $4,200 and sits on 2.5 acres of land owned by the estate of Donald P. Ray.