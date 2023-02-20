A fire on J.B. Dalton Road in Ridgeway destroyed a house Saturday evening.

Shortly before 5 p.m. the Ridgeway District Volunteer Fire Department and assisting departments responded to a house among a group of homes, barns and other buildings just off of Greensboro Road where smoke had already filled the sky and flames were coming out of the structure.

Radio traffic indicated everyone had gotten out of the house safely and firefighters determined it to be so once the fire was under control and they were able to go inside and inspect the contents.

No word on what may have caused the fire or what the amount of loss may be, but firefighters were called back to the house again the following morning after the fire had rekindled.

After firefighters extinguished the fire a second time they informed neighbors nearby that the fire was likely to continue smoldering for several days.