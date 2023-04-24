The Henry County Fire Marshall’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating two people who may have been involved in an arson on Thursday.

Fire Marshall Lisa Garrett and an investigator with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Dollar General at 6260 A.L. Philpott Highway after the store manager called and reported an arson and vandalism incident at the store on Thursday at 7:20 p.m., a release stated.

The fire had been extinguished when Garrett arrived and discovered that a woman had entered the store, picked up a lighter and began setting fire to numerous items near the front register, the release stated.

Garrett has released photos of a person her office believes may have set the fires and photos of a second woman believed to possibly be traveling with the first woman, the release stated.

“The office is asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect,” the release stated. “Both females left the scene in a white Honda Accord.”

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is asked to contact the Fire Marshall’s Office at 276-634-4668 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463.