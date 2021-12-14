Fire mostly destroys house on First Street

No one was injured, but a two-story house in Martinsville was mostly destroyed by fire Monday evening.

A neighbor called 911 after noticing smoke coming from a residence at 201 1st St. at about 5:30 p.m.

The dispatcher notified Martinsville Fire and EMS that the neighbor reported two elderly people lived in the home.

Firefighters arrived and reported heavy smoke showing and immediately began a search of the home.

"Fortunately no one was inside," said Ted Anderson, Martinsville fire chief and fire marshal.

Anderson was on the scene until almost 11:30 Monday night and said he would be back during daylight on Tuesday to try to determine the cause of the blaze.

Heavy smoke rose from the house located near the intersection of First and Fayette streets and blackened the sky on the west side of Martinsville as the sun was setting.

Martinsville Electric Department workers arrived with the bucket truck and cut power to the house while firefighters brought the fire under control.

Henry County GIS records show the name of the property owner to be Josephine Niblett.

No other information was available.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.