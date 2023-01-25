Fire on Forest Street

A quick response from Martinsville Fire and EMS prevented a fire from spreading at a Forest Street home Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 12:35 p.m. the 911 Communications Center dispatched a request for the Martinsville Fire Department to respond to a report of a house fire at 317 Forest Street.

The home, located at the intersection of Forest and Princeton Streets, was found to have smoke coming from the rear of the structure and firefighters determined it to be of electrical in nature at or near the meter box attached to the back of the home.

A utility crew was called to the scene and the smoke was quickly contained.

Residents of the home could be seen at the rear entrance of the house and appeared to be unharmed.

To Martinsville fire truck responded to the call and firefighters were cleared from the scene by about 1:30 p.m.

According to the Martinsville and Henry County online GIS system, the property is owned by BMS LLC and is valued at $85,000.