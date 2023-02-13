The Martinsville-Henry County Firefighter’s Association unveiled its newly restored fire safety trailer Saturday morning at the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department Station 2.

The trailer was originally purchased in the mid- to late-1990s by Donald Draper who was the city’s fire marshal at the time, Martinsville Fire Chief Dan Howell said. Draper raised the funds and with community support and outreach, the trailer was bought.

“The city’s been using it more or less, ever since,” Howell said. “The target audience of course is children.” Its main purpose is to simulate emergency fire situations and teach the children how to respond in a home fire.

“The challenge we’ve always had is there is nowhere to put it inside,” Howell said. “It sits outside, so they are trying to find a location to put it inside.”

This is the second major rebuild that the trailer has undergone, the first in 2005, mainly due to it aging over the years and exposure to the elements from being stored outside.

It is temporarily being stored near Henry County Public Safety on Dupont Road.

The trailer travels to schools, vacation Bible schools, churches and day care care centers. It is also toured by groups who come to the fire station.

Howell said the trailer helps children learn because it “gives them a visual and then also lets them practice.” The trailer provides a simulation of different situations and even has a smoke machine to teach them about staying below smoke while exiting a house.

“If they do have a fire at night and get smoke in the house,” this will teach them how to get out.” Another purpose of the trailer is to “emphasize exit drills in the home,” Howell said.

The trailer has a kitchen, bedroom and a living room areas, each of which has a smoke simulation and a fire alarm. There is a door in the house that heats up to simulate how it will feel when a fire is behind a door and a kitchen with a burnt teddy bear and other props.

The kitchen area provides a space to discuss cooking safety.

“It does make a difference,” Howell said. One time after a fire, one of the people who made it out of the fire said that the tips from the fire safety trailer were on her mind the whole time she was exiting the house, he said.

Having and using the trailer is “a regional effort,” Howell said. The trailer is shared within the Martinsville-Henry County Firefighter’s Association, which includes all the volunteer fire departments, and the City of Martinsville Fire Department and Public Safety.

The renovation was funded by donations of money, items and time dedicated to fixing it back to like-new condition.

“When this thing started, it was in pretty rough shape,” Martinsville-Henry County Firefighter’s Association President Lee Cooley said. “This is what we’ve done to it. This is for the children of the county and the city.”

“On behalf of the Henry County Board of Supervisors and the staff and employees of Henry County and all the citizens of Henry County, your effort that you’ve put toward this will not go unnoticed and I think each of you can see the rewards of caring about someone else,” Henry Supervisor Jim Adams said.

“You can’t place a value on you all’s time that you spend day in and day out serving your community, but you can’t place a value on a life either,” Adams added.

After the ribbon cutting was completed, retired Martinsville Fire Chief Ted Anderson led a training for those present on using the fire safety trailer.