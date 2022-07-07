Firearm injury data alarming

While firearms are used in most violent crimes in Virginia, new data show that an alarming number of injuries due to firearms are sending people to emergency rooms.

The annual crime analysis report from the Virginia State Police released last week shows 82.1% of violent crimes involving a homicide included the use of a firearm.

Robberies accounted for the involvement of firearms in 48.6% of cases statewide and more than one-third (38.7%) of aggravated assault cases.

But a new firearm injury surveillance dashboard, also made available last week by the Virginia Department of Health, shows gun-related injuries in the state were up by 72% between 2018 and 2021 and involve a disproportionate number of Black patients, specifically young Black men.

From 2016 through May, there were 6,694 emergency room visits that were firearm-related attributed to Black or African Americans, 3,149 were white while 361 were Latino, 85 were Asian or Pacific Islander and five were Native American. There were 3,222 reported without race noted, and 343 were listed as "other race."

The age group with the most firearm injuries was 25-34 followed by 20-24, then 35-44.

The data is broken down by health district and Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties and the city of Martinsville are represented as the West Piedmont Health District (WPHD).

In 2016 and 2017 there were 38 firearm-related injuries in both years in the WPHD. That number increased 13% to 43 in 2018 and 58% to 68 in 2019. In 2020 there was a 3% decline to 70 and a 7% decline in 2021 to 65.

Through May there have been 14 firearm-related injuries in the WPHD this year.

"The Virginia Department of Health firearm injury data shows 336 emergency department visits in the West Piedmont District from 2016 to 2022," said Captain Wayne Davis with the Henry County Sheriff's Office. This data doesn't specify how many of those injuries occurred in Henry County and the circumstances of how they occurred, such as criminal use of a firearm or accident, he said.

Davis said the Henry County Sheriff's Office responds to all reports of firearm injuries regardless of the cause.

"These investigations are conducted to determine how the injuries occurred and if criminal charges are applicable," Davis said. "We have found that not all reported firearm injuries are a result of the unlawful use of a firearm. Investigators also look into incidents where individuals have accidentally shot themselves or someone else while engaged in firearms activities such as target shooting, hunting, or cleaning and maintaining the firearm. Tragically, some investigations are the result of someone who has intentionally shot themselves during a mental health crisis."

Unlike the state data, in the WPHD the greatest number of firearm injuries involve white people at 151, followed by Black or African American at 132. There were 44 injuries in which race was not reported and seven injuries listed as "other race."

Similar to the state data, the majority of injuries involving a firearm occurred in the 25-34 age group followed by 20-24. The third highest age group for firearm injuries in the WPHD was 18-19.

"We frequently get calls from people who say they heard gunshots in the city," said Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady. "Sometimes it is a gunshot, but other times its a firecracker or even a car backfiring."

Cassady said it was unlawful to discharge a firearm within the city limits.

"Sometimes when people are celebrating someone will shoot a firearm into the air and say 'I wasn't shooting at anybody,'" Cassady said. "We try to explain to them what goes up, must come down."

Cassady said in his jurisdiction you can be cited even if you take a .22 caliber target pistol and plink cans in your backyard.

But when it comes to injuries caused by firearms, particularly those that are unintentional, reducing the number of incidents comes down to increasing gun safety.

"Some of these injuries can be reduced by responsible gun ownership," said Davis. "Every firearms owner has a responsibility to help keep individuals and communities safe. All gun owners should take precautionary measures to ensure that their guns are used safely, stored securely and that they don't end up in the wrong hands, such as a child or a criminal."

Davis said the Henry County Sheriff's Office encourages all gun owners to complete some form of firearms safety training and suggested the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Hunter Education Course as a reputable program for obtaining a concealed carry permit.

Another local gun safety program is offered by the Patrick County Sheriff's Office.

"We offer four gun safety classes per year with one being for females only," said Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith. "The overwhelming majority of Patrick Countians grew up in a gun culture, so they respect guns and have a high regard for gun safety."

Smith said Patrick County has, on average, less than eight gun-related injuries each year.

"Historically we have a very low rate of gunshot injuries, whether criminal or accidental," Smith said.

"The ultimate goal is to reduce the number of people injured by firearms," VDH Enhanced Surveillance Epidemiologist Meredith Davis told the Bulletin on Tuesday. "Understanding the scope of the problem is the first step toward achieving this goal, but of course it is just the beginning."

Statewide, Richmond tops the statistics with a rate of 16.5 firearm injuries per 10,000 emergency room visits over the past six years followed by the Crater Health District that includes Norfolk and Petersburg. Over the same period, the WPHD's rate was 8.2.

"By providing the emergency department firearm data, VDH hopes to empower community partners, especially those working on prevention of firearm injuries," said Davis with the VDH. "More timely data allows community groups, hospitals and healthcare providers, las enforcement and public health professionals to better understand the current scope of the problem and respond appropriately."

Former Gov. Ralph Northam proposed a bill that would have banned assault weapons in Virginia, and although that part of the bill failed, a number of new laws came out of a Democratic controlled General Assembly including a red flag law that gives law enforcement the authority to seize firearms temporarily from anyone determined to pose a threat to themselves or others.

"We encourage those in the community to provide information about gun violence and seek help for anyone suffering from a mental health crisis," said Captain Davis. "If you know of someone who is unlawfully in possession of a firearm or intends to commit an act of violence, call 911 or contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751."