Fired Martinsville doctor explains lawsuit; Isernia: "When they terminated me it left everyone in the lurch"

A former local doctor, fired by Sovah Health, says he was targeted because he complained about staff reassignments that made it difficult for him to provide proper care to his patients.

A complaint filed by Sovah Health to the Virginia Board of Medicine against James M. Isernia, M.D. and dated April 5, 2021, named three hospital officials “with knowledge about the facts:” Miyoski Whitlock, Carole McGovern and Alan Larson.

On April 4, 2022, Thomas Strelka, the attorney representing Isernia, filed suit against Sovah Health in Danville Federal Court for wrongful termination seeking as damages an injunction to restrain Sovah from repeating the action against Isernia, reinstatement to the same position or an equivalent position, compensation for lost wages, benefits, and other remuneration including interest, attorney fees and costs, back pay, front pay, actual damages, general damages, compensatory damages and punitive damages as the “Court would deem appropriate,” the suit states.

On April 8, Isernia and Strelka spoke with the Bulletin by telephone and gave their side of the story. On Friday and again on Tuesday, the Bulletin left voicemail messages with Whitlock, McGovern, Larson and hospital spokesperson Hailey Fowlkes, and on Tuesday left an email for Fowlkes asking for comment on a list of specific matters mentioned in the interview.

Tuesday afternoon Sovah Health—Martinsville CEO Spencer Thomas sent a reply: “Sovah Health is aware of the recent lawsuit filed against our hospital. As a matter of practice, we do not comment on active litigation; however, we are working with our attorneys to take appropriate action to respond to these claims and plan to vigorously defend our position. We appreciate your understanding.”

The April 8 conversation with Isernia and Strelka follows:

Bulletin: The lawsuit on file, including the exhibits, is 22 pages long. Can you summarize what it’s about?

Strelka: “My firm deals exclusively with employment law—it’s all we do—and I can say that we’ve had a number of cases with these defendants. There are four counts to our complaint and the fourth is a whistle-blower claim that explains why Sovah is retaliating.

“I have had litigation with Sovah and Sovah-affiliated entities before. In Dr. Isernia’s case, we have identified specific corporate entities, but refer to them collectively as Sovah. However, due to the corporate nature of a lot of these entities, often times, the names of the defendants have to change or new entities are formed from mergers. The fact that we had to list John Doe corporations is a reflection of today’s multi-layered corporate approach in modern health care.

“Any prior case I had is nothing like Dr. Isernia’s case and I am not claiming that I have seen a practice or pattern. What happened to Dr. Isernia is very unique.”

Strelka declined to name any specific cases to the Bulletin citing the “confidential nature of settlements.”

Bulletin: “The complaint that Sovah filed with the Board of Medicine you included as an exhibit in the suit says Dr. Isernia prescribed controlled substance prescriptions 420 times in May, 2020, and in an internal audit they say he lacked supporting documentation, patient records and treatment agreements were lacking, there was no evidence of a urine drug screen for the patients they sampled, pain pills were prescribed for patients that hadn’t been seen in over three months, refills were too frequent, opioids and sedatives were prescribed together and overall you were not in compliance with the CDC guidelines. What do you say to people who might see you as a pill pusher?”

Isernia: “I’ve always tried to stay with the standard of care as much as possible—with what the patients need, and I go above and beyond to maintain records that allow me to prescribe certain medications like the prescription monitoring program, drug screens and adjusting medication based on the amount of pain or anxiety.”

Bulletin: “The lawsuit says you have been unable to secure employment since being fired, but a doctor’s office in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is already advertising that you will be their newest physician in June. How does this add up?”

Strelka: “This was pretty much true the way the termination came about and was put out there. It made my client look like he was unemployable.”

Isernia: “It’s difficult. The contract of employment and a no compete clause made it hard to stay in that area and take care of my patients, especially if they need to be hospitalized. It would put me in the position of having to trust my ex-employer to do the right thing. I had to look for a job in a place with no idea what’s going on. They just made it difficult for me to work in the area, because they took away or had my hospital privileges revoked.”

Bulletin: “What would you say to your patients if they were in the room right now?”

Isernia: “To my patients I would say that the Board has found, as all expected, no wrongdoing that led to, or was the reason for, my termination and I am available to take care of them. I’ve had multiple calls for appointments. I tried to get them to other doctors to take care of their problems. When they terminated me it left everyone in the lurch.”

Bulletin: “What would be your advice to other doctors?”

Isernia: “Basically it’s hard to say anything to other doctors because it’s personal—an individual versus an employer. I would say to look over your contract and make sure you surround yourself with people in your corner and don’t just rely on middle managers that are in charge of groups and won’t help you out when you’re in a pinch. You have to look out for yourself.”

Bulletin: “You’ve been a physician for many years. How has the practice of medicine changed over your career?”

Isernia: “It’s totally different. When I first started there were no hospitalists. The doctor took care of patients in the hospital. Since that time there is so much more control by the government and other players like insurance companies. You have to document everything. It’s just totally different. Although it’s harder, I feel that my documentation is on the up and up and above grade. It takes a lot of time to make sure you document everything. It’s no longer a squiggle on a chart and ‘See you back in six months.’”

Bulletin: “So how do you see your chances with this lawsuit?”

Strelka: “We are an employment law firm. We only deal with matters between employees and employers, and we’ve represented other individuals with Sovah and Sovah’s other entities. That’s one reason why the suit is filed against all these John Doe Corporations. When you trace it all the way back it is a for-profit healthcare system corporation, and the way a for-profit has to operate in Virginia is they typically operate from different corporate entities. It can be chin-scratching—who actually was the employer? It can change, and this is the trend and pattern with a for-profit. It’s sort of a corporate shell game, and it makes it difficult to sue. That’s why we filed in federal court. Most of Sovah’s entities are headquartered in Tennessee—they are out-of-state actors. So we’re in the local Danville Federal Circuit, and Judge Cullen is assigned to the case. He’s the newest appointee, so I look forward to this advancing.”

Bulletin: “Do you consider this to be a sort of Sampson versus Goliath type of situation?”

Strelka: “Not just for my client, but this is a common feeling. I carry a big stick from my perspective, and I’m not intimidated. We have strong legal claims and new to this mix is the fourth count of the suit; the new state whistle-blower count that became available in July 2020 and has been used very effectively. It’s a strong tool for people like Dr. Isernia. In fact, the statute reads like it was almost written for this matter. This is a very strong case.”

The four counts referred to by Strelka are: defamation, tortious interference, tortious interference with business expectancy and prospective economic advantage, and violation of Virginia Code 40.1-27.3.

The last count states that even though Isernia was employed by Martinsville Physicians Practices LLC, Sovah “exercised significant control” over its employees, including Isernia.

The count also states that the control extended to hiring and firing, supervision including employee discipline, equipment, a place to work, payroll, insurance and taxes. By having this much control, the lawsuit maintains that Sovah qualifies as a joint employer by definition of the joint employer doctrine typically applied to temporary employment or staffing agencies.

The suit states that as the employer, Sovah is required by state code to “properly manage patient records,” and they “utterly failed in this regulated and required duty.”

“Dr. Isernia’s repeated complaints to supervisors at Sovah about Sovah’s failures to properly manage patient records occurring prior to Sovah’s complaint to the DHP [Department of Health Professions] and after, served as the but-for cause of his termination,” the suit states. “Sovah retaliated against Dr. Isernia for engaging in these protected activities.”

The problems started with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 when the entire Martinsville medical community contended with a severe strain in providing medical services to the community, the suit states.

As a result of Sovah staffing shortages, Isernia’s Nurse Practitioner, who was responsible for assisting Isernia in the overflow care of his patients, was moved from Isernia’s practice to another department, and then other staff members in Isernia’s office were “pulled to work the front entrance of the Medical Office Building to check for temperatures and limit visitors or to aid other physicians,” the suit states.

“Dr. Isernia complained many times to Sovah about the lack of proper staffing that the defendants were obligated to provide and was told to ‘stick to doctoring,’ by those in managerial positions at Sovah,” the suit states. “Dr. Isernia complained about improper staffing levels and the need for properly trained staff to ensure patient and employee safety. It was these frequent reports and requests from Dr. Isernia to Sovah that caused Sovah to retaliate against Dr. Isernia.”

Sovah Health filed its complaint to the Virginia Board of Medicine on April 5, 2021, and Isernia received notice from the Board that he had been cleared of the allegations made in the complaint on March 2, 2022, according to the exhibits included in the lawsuit that Strelka filed.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin.

