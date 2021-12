A fire broke out at a building on the property at 792 Oakcrest Circle in Bassett shortly before 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Bassett Fire Department, multiple fire engines from adjoining agencies and the Henry County Public Safety responded to the scene, and the fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.

Firefighters on the scene said that no one was injured, but the structure was destroyed.

The cause of the fire had not yet been determined.

No other information was available.