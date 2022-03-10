Firefighters cross Dan River to reach blaze

Water normally is thought of as an aid in putting out fires -- but in this Patrick County blaze, it was an obstacle.

But it didn't stop Patrick County firefighters, who crossed the Dan River on foot to reach a vacation house that was on fire Tuesday.

The driveway of the house runs through the Dan, and crossing the river was the only way to get to the house, said Capt. Ross Adams of Patrick Springs Volunteer Fire Department (VFD).

The Patrick Springs VFD arrived after the Ararat VFD already had brought a truck across, Adams said. Firefighters arriving next waded through the river rather than chance their vehicles in the high water.

One man crossed with a rope to tie across the river for the rest of the men to hold onto as they crossed, said Adams. They could only bring the equipment that they could carry across the river, but fortunately, they were able to use the equipment that the Ararat VFD had on its truck.

Adams said that having to cross the river was a surprise to them. They knew there was limited access to the property and that they’d have to “figure something out,” but not that they would need to go through the water to get to it.

Though the fire departments put out the fire, the house was not able to be saved, he said.

The call for the fire came in to the Patrick Springs Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) at 4:22 p.m. and the first engine on scene was from the CCDF (Claudville, Collinstown,Dry Pond, Five Forks) VFD and Rescue Squad at 4:38 p.m., Adams said. Other agencies that responded to the fire were the Ararat VFD, Meadows of Dan VFD, Stuart Fire Department and Patrick County Fire and EMS, said Adams.

