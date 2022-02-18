Firefighters extinguish abandoned house fire on Dillon Fork Road

High winds through the day on Thursday with gusts predicted to be up to 50 mph at times made conditions ripe for wild fires, and fire departments throughout Henry County chased numerous such fires throughout the day.
Firefighters responded to an abandoned house on fire on Dillons Fork Road shortly after noon on Thursday and extinguished the blaze.
Despite rain Friday night, the structure rekindled and firefighters had to return shortly after 10 p.m. and put the fire out a second time.
There were no injuries.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.