Firefighters from two counties battle massive tractor trailer fire in Patrick County after a truckload of tiki torch fuel ignites

It took dozens of firefighters from two counties to contain a massive blaze Wednesday evening after a tractor-trailer hauling a load of tiki torch fuel ignited on U.S. 58 in Patrick County.

No major injuries were reported from the driver or emergency personnel, although a few firefighters suffered from minor heat exhaustion episodes, officials said.

When personnel from Stuart Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene, only one tire of the cab of the truck was on fire. However, the situation quickly heated up once they realized the truck was filled with flammable fuel.

“Two citizens quickly responded with fire extinguishers, but the fire was too hot to be put out,” the fire department wrote on Facebook. “Upon the arrival of Patrick Springs Fire and Moorefield Store it was quickly determined that this truck was going up in flames and BIG water was needed to contain the BIG fire.”

However, access to water posed another challenge. As Patrick Springs Volunteer Fire Department reported, “The closest water point was six miles away, forcing a tanker shuttle operation. This allowed the fire to gain momentum with the volatile fuel load. County-wide tankers and manpower were requested along with companies from Henry County.”