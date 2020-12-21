Fires are an extra danger during holiday season

The holidays bring a sense of joy and unity, but they can also bring danger: an increase in house fires between Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays each year.
Fire officials in both Martinsville and Danville said they see increases during that time frame, and Henry County had five structure fires during a 2-week period in December 2019, including a massive house fire on Christmas Day and another a week later when a person died. Both were in Ridgeway.
And those tragic events are indicative of what happens everywhere.
National data that show the extra dangers brought on by holidays and all that goes into them, such as cooking and decorations.
The National Fire Protection Association found that Christmas Day is the second heaviest day for cooking fires, surpassed only by Thanksgiving. Cooking equipment was also involved in causing Christmas decorations to catch fire; 20% of home decoration fires started because decorations were too close to a cooking surface.
Officials say that cooking surfaces are a key, but there also are Christmas trees blocking exits or festive lights hanging too close to heat sources, which are hazards that quickly can turn a home’s celebrations into tragic events.
“We definitely see an increase in calls during the holidays,” Martinsville Fire Department Chief Ted Anderson said. “Fires can happen for a number of reasons, but we’ve seen a lot with unattended cooking during these months. I call it the ‘cooking season’ because people are always cooking for big dinners and company.”
One such case occurred last December, when a home in Danville caught fire after the residents left their kitchen unattended.
Anderson also said that overloading power strips and extension cords are common causes for fires. He recommends extra caution when using both and encourages residents to keep them above rugs, carpet and anything that could add extra heat to the wires.
The Danville Fire Department’s situation is much like Martinsville’s.
“During winter season, we do notice an increase in fires,” Danville fire inspector Jay Thornton said. “We’ve seen a recurring theme with cooking, decorations, Christmas trees and candles.”
Thornton encourages residents to stay in the kitchen when cooking, and to test their household alarms. In case of a fire, they need an escape plan and a predetermined place to gather before calling 911.
Two staples of Christmas celebrations are the tree and decorative candles. Anderson said Christmas trees should be watered on a regular basis to keep it hydrated. In a controlled burn, the NFPA found that dry Christmas trees take 20 seconds to be engulfed in flames.
The NFPA also found that three out of five candle fires started when the candle ignited an item close by. Candle fires peak in December, and on Christmas Day, candle fires are three times more likely to happen.
“Fires can double in a matter of 30 seconds,” Anderson said. “It’s important to get out of the house as quickly as possible. The smoke can be deadly.”
Thornton also reminds homeowners that not all lights can be used indoors. Before stringing them up, they need to follow the manufacturer’s guidelines and use clips instead of nails. Nails can damage the wires and lead to a spark.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.