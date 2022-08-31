Firm hired to conduct compensation study

Nearly a year after voting to conduct a classification and compensation study, the Henry County Board of Supervisors decided to hire a firm to begin the work.

At a regular meeting in September 2021, the board of supervisors directed staff to pursue a comprehensive study for Henry County, including the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Henry County Public Schools.

The plan was proposed by former Iriswood District Supervisor David Martin who had also previously been a superintendent for Henry County Public Schools.

“I’ve asked for it every year for the past four years and I’ve done them before with larger groups,” said Martin at the meeting. “You cannot fix compensation in a given year. It’s not possible.”

Martin’s suggestion was supported by all other members of the board after Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry surprised them with a request for $396,000 from the unassigned fund balance and a 10% raise for all department employees with the exception of three top positions.

“In the last eight to 10 weeks we have lost 16 sworn officers,” Perry said at the meeting. When it started it’s been very paralyzing and crippling. We have vacancies all across our department.”

Perry said the overriding reason for the upswing in resignations was money.

At the regular board meeting Aug. 23, Henry County Administrator Dale Wagoner told the board that Human Resources Manager Michelle Via had “worked closely with a committee of employees, including representatives from the school system and the Sheriff’s Office, to develop and review proposals from qualified vendors.”

Wagoner said a committee of employees recommended the board award a contract to Evergreen Solutions LLC in the amount of $74,550 to perform the study. The School Board has already agreed to pay for half of the cost.

There were no funds budgeted for the study, so the board approved appropriating $37,275 from the board’s contingency fund.

“This is a very in-depth process that includes department heads, employees, focus groups, online surveys and a market analysis,” Wagoner told the board last week. “We will make every effort to get enough data for the next budget, but it will not be finished until spring of 2023.”

Wagoner said the study, when complete, will “contain considerable information.”

“It is likely the study will show some [employees] are underpaid based on market conditions and others not classified properly,” said Wagoner. “It will be up to you all to meet the recommendations presented in the report.”

Wagoner said he communicated to Evergreen that he preferred to see the data as it was complied rather than being handed the report after it was complete.

Said Wagoner: “We don’t know the magnitude of this, so we’ve asked that it be given to us in nuggets.”