First Day Hike on the Red Bud Trail

The Virginia State Parks encourages everyone to start the new year with a "First Day Hike," and this year over 30 people did so on the Red Bud Trail in Henry County.

Park rangers with Fairy Stone State Park highlighted a trail outside of Fairy Stone ,but under their supervision, on Sunday for the purpose of bringing attention to a new trail system at the site of the future Mayo River State Park in Henry County.

The site is located in the southwestern part of Henry County, near the Virginia-North Carolina border, and the Red Bud Trail is on 637 acres of land between the North and South Mayo rivers, which converge just south of the state line in North Carolina.

Fairy Stone Park Manager Adam Layman said at the groundbreaking of the new trail system in April that Virginia State Parks intends to complement a North Carolina park also called the Mayo River State Park that is built across the line and around the Mayo River.

Henry County Administrator Dale Wagoner indicated in the latter part of last year at a Board of Supervisor meeting that lobbyists employed by Henry County and hopefully legislators representing the area would begin soliciting support in Richmond for funding for the new park.

Hikers on Sunday were told during a guided tour by rangers that surveyor William Byrd camped near the North Mayo River close to the state border in October 1728 and remarked in his notes about the beauty of the land. The river is named after William Mayo, a surveyor in Byrd's party.

The future site of the Mayo River State Park now includes three hiking trails. The Byrd's Loop Trail is the shortest at just over half a mile and ends at Byrd's Ledge. The Mayo River Trail is the longest at 1.9 miles and includes the main road on the property. In the northwest corner of the property is the Red Bud Trail at 1.3 miles.

In 2007, the Virginia General Assembly commissioned a feasibility study from the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) for creation of a state park and as a result, the North and South Mayor Rivers were approved as candidates for inclusion in the state's identified scenic river system.

In 2008, a 7.1-mile stretch of river between State Route 695 and the state border became a part of the scenic river system, and in August 2009, the DCR acquired 332 acres as the first land purchase for the new park. A master plan process is now being devised that will take several years for a park development and management team to complete.

Park rangers on Sunday noted that in 2013, North Carolina sold parts of land it held across the line to Virginia and Virginia returned the favor by selling smaller land tracts to North Carolina that were located across the border.

With the assistance of the Piedmont Land Conservancy, in 2019 Virginia acquired an additional 214 acres.

The entrance to the trail system is at 500 Pratt Road in Spencer. In Virginia, driving from U.S. Route 58, turn onto the Horsepasture-Price Road a the Old Country Store and travel 3.6 miles to Moore's Mill Road. Turn right on Moore's Mill and travel 4.4 miles to Pratt Road. Turn left on Pratt Road and travel .5 miles to the trailhead parking lot.

Hikers on Sunday learned about the local wildlife and the history of the Native Americans who inhabited the area. Indian village sites dating back to 1000-1450 have been discovered in this remote area.

At some point in the not-too-distant future, Virginia Program Manager for the Dan River Basin Association Brian Williams said at the groundbreaking of the first trail, the new Mayo River State Park bordering two scenic state rivers - 20-years in the making - will allow a person to "paddle from Virginia to North Carolina."