First doctor in region to treat COVID-19 patient named chief medical officer at hospitals in Martinsville and Danville.

The board is made up of eight doctors from a variety of specialties and from both hospitals, she said. They meet several times a week “to ensure safety and standardization of care, keeping up with all the latest guidelines,” she said. They have used “resources from Apogee Physicians, a combination of all the resources we could get.”

Each hospital has an Incident Command Center, which is advised by the Physician Advisory Board on the pandemic, she said.

Treating that first COVID-19 patient “was terrifying, but it was just as terrifying for the patients as well,” she said.

“There’s a bond you form in those moments caring for those patients, as they’re just as scared, especially since it’s just been on the news” as a new and dangerous sickness, she said.

Realizing that “their fear was a lot more fear than I could have felt” kept her steady in her devotion and confidence in treating them, she said.

Treating COVID-19 patients, and preparing the hospital as a whole for that, involved being on top of developments – and flexible.

“The CDC [Centers for Disease Control] provided lots of guidance, but that guidance changed rather quickly and often,” Gunn-Nolan said.