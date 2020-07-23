First doctor in region to treat COVID-19 patient named chief medical officer at hospitals in Martinsville and Danville.

The region’s first doctor to treat a COVID-19 patient is the new chief medical officer for Sovah Health hospitals in Martinsville and Danville.
Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, who has been a "hospitalist" for Sovah-Danville, will start in her new role Monday.
"The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) is the bridge between administration and our medical staff," said Sovah spokesperson Hailey Fowlkes. "They work hand-in-hand with the quality director to help drive quality and patient safety initiatives to confirm we are providing excellent patient care. The CMO is a key part of our executive and medical staff leadership teams that work together to make our communities healthier."
Hospitalmedicine.org describes a “hospitalist" as a "clinician whose primary professional focus is the general medical care of hospitalized patients. Hospitalists engage in clinical care, teaching, research and enhancing the performance of hospitals and health care system.”
Gunn-Nolan came to the Danville hospital eight years ago through its graduate medical education program and stayed on staff. She is the local program director for Apogee Hospitalist Physicians, a professional association for her specialty.
She is on the Physician Advisory Board, which set the guidelines for dealing with COVID-19 at both hospitals. "The board got started in March and everything ramped up pretty quickly,” she said. The group conferred “often and at all hours.”
The board is made up of eight doctors from a variety of specialties and from both hospitals, she said. They meet several times a week “to ensure safety and standardization of care, keeping up with all the latest guidelines,” she said. They have used “resources from Apogee Physicians, a combination of all the resources we could get.”
Each hospital has an Incident Command Center, which is advised by the Physician Advisory Board on the pandemic, she said.
Treating that first COVID-19 patient “was terrifying, but it was just as terrifying for the patients as well,” she said.
“There’s a bond you form in those moments caring for those patients, as they’re just as scared, especially since it’s just been on the news” as a new and dangerous sickness, she said.
Realizing that “their fear was a lot more fear than I could have felt” kept her steady in her devotion and confidence in treating them, she said.
Treating COVID-19 patients, and preparing the hospital as a whole for that, involved being on top of developments – and flexible.
“The CDC [Centers for Disease Control] provided lots of guidance, but that guidance changed rather quickly and often,” Gunn-Nolan said.
In dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, both hospitals in Martinsville and Danville “will continue to grow together, especially with changes now in medicine with COVID, changes that will be coming and will be necessary as we continue to practice medicine, continue to keep up with the news reports and latest guidelines” to keep the “safety protocol up-to-date, she said.
Apart from the actual risks of having COVID-19, the pandemic has caused another type of health problems: people not seeking medical treatment for other, unrelated serious issues that need attention, she said.
That has “been a global issue. We don’t want people delaying care.” People suffer more and get sicker than they otherwise would have by putting off or avoiding going to a hospital.
She said she can assure that “we have the capability, we have the equipment we need. It is safe to come in – especially those chest-pain patients. They need to be coming in to the hospital.”
Also she continues to encourage people to wear masks.
People who think that not wearing a mask is a personal decision are mistaken, she said. Wearing a mask is for the protection of others: “It affects everyone around us. There is a social responsibility” to wear masks.
Gunn-Nolan earned her medical degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Suwannee, Ga., a release from the hospital said. She completed her Internal Medicine Residency at Sovah Health in Danville and an executive Fellowship in Physician Leadership at Duke/Lifepoint Physician Leadership Institute with CTI in Durham, N.C.
She is a member of Sovah’s board of trustees, is an assistant clinical professor family medicine at Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine and at Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine. She serves on numerous committees at Sovah Health including Utilization Review Committee Chair, Cardiovascular Services Committee Chair and Sepsis Committee, among others, according to the release.
She maintains several professional memberships to include American College of Physicians, American College of Osteopathic Internists, and American Osteopathic Association.
“I am pleased that Dr. Gunn-Nolan will be working across the market to collaborate and lead our medical staff,” Dale Alward, CEO of Sovah Health-Martinsville, said in the release. “After seeing her in action with our patients, I am confident that she will take our hospitals to the next level.”
In addition to her new role, Gunn-Nolan will continue as hospitalist program director and physician for the Danville campus.
Although the job is new to Gunn-Nolan, Sovah-Martinsville won’t be. She has been on campus many times, through “quality efforts,” an Apogee program there and board and doctors’ meetings.
A Nashville native, she said she and her husband moved to the area from Atlanta, live between Brosville and Danville and “fell in love with the area during my residency.”
She and her husband also come to Martinsville often for fun and shopping, she said.
“I look forward to spending more time in Martinsville, getting to know those providers, getting to know that community even better,” she said.
