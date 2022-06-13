First-ever Wildlife Festival set for Saturday

The Virginia Museum of Natural History is going to take a walk on the wild side on Saturday and everyone is invited.

The Science of Flight Festival was held in January and the annual Dino Festival is slated for July, but this Saturday the museum on Starling Avenue will host its first-ever Wildlife Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"It's our first-ever wildlife event and for anyone who has a love for animals and loves to have fun and a family-friendly event this is definitely the place to be this Saturday," Marketing and Public Relations Manager Zachary Ryder told the Bulletin on Monday. "We will have a couple of vendors with live animals that will be here."

A staggering list of 24 live animals are scheduled to make an appearance including a monocled cobra; canebrake, timber and western diamondback rattlesnakes; a cottonmouth and eastern copperhead; Burmese and jaguar carpet pythons; and other snakes including the eastern rat, hog-nosed, coachwhip and Louisiana pine.

Also on the list are birds of prey (raptors); a juvenile American alligator; large snapping, woodland box and northern diamond-backed terrapin turtles; a blue-tongued skink and a giant cane toad.

Included will be a black widow spider, deathstalker and Australian fattail scorpions, a giant vinegaroon and an African spurred tortoise.

Ryder said the animals were provided through the Kernersville Zoo in North Carolina and All God's Creatures Sanctuary based out of Marion.

"If you love animals, or simply want a fun, family-friendly outing, our inaugural Wildlife Festival is the place to be," said VMNH Visitor Services and events Manager Robbie Hendrix," in a release. "Just for the price of general admission, visitors will have access to all of the festival offerings, as well as access to the museum's exhibit galleries."

The event is part of the museum's annual Science Festival series and will not only include a wide variety of live animals, but will also feature specimens from the museum's scientific collections, museum animal taxidermy mounts and the opportunity to experience special presentations by wildlife experts.

Visitors will also be able to participate in wildlife-themed activities and crafts.

Martinsville Animal Control Office Jayme Clark will talk about animal control and discuss local concerns and what to do when encountering wildlife at 11 a.m.

Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Turkey Biologist Katie Martin will talk about bears, bobcats and coyotes at 1 p.m.

Darin Handy, a certified wildlife rehabilitator who works with injured and orphaned wildlife, will present "Wild Wonders in Your Backyard," at 3 p.m.

"While an emphasis is placed on offering visitors a lot of fun and excitement when they attend a VMNH Science Festival, these events are equally purposed to provide visitors with an exceptional learning experience and appreciation of our natural world," Hendrix said in the release. "We're really excited to offer visitors the opportunity to learn from three amazing animal and wildlife experts through our lineup of special presentations."

Food trucks will be outside in the parking lot for everyone while caricature art, balloon animals, face painting, wildlife-themed crafts and similar activities will be provided for the kids.

Said Ryder: "We're trying to bridge the gap between scientific learning and old-fashioned fun. This is similar to the reptile event that we've done before, so we like to have different themes."

Admission is $10 for adults ages 18-59, $5 for seniors 60 and older and children 3-17. Admission is free for children under 3, VMNH members, members of ASTC Passports and EBT card holders.

The Wildlife Festival is made possible due to the support of The Helen S. and Charles G. Patterson Jr. Charitable Foundation Trust.

