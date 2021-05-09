First Henry County resident since April 1 reported dead of COVID-19

For the first time since April 1, a resident of Henry County has been reported as having died from COVID-19.
That death emerged in the data report Sunday morning from the Virginia Department of Health.
There were only 10 new deaths reported statewide as of 5 p.m. Saturday, but one of them was the 122nd resident of Henry County and the 317th of the West Piedmont Health District to be lost to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Although the death was recorded Saturday and revealed Sunday morning, it could have occurred just about any time. VDH goes through rigorous process in verifying cause before adding to its data. This sometimes takes days, weeks or even months.
This was the third death in the Health District to have been reported in May.
We never know much about victims except that VDH tracks all data by residence. We can derive some basic information by following changes in demographic totals.
So we know this latest victim was a woman between the ages of 60 and 69, the 40th in that age bracket and the 145th woman. Her ethnicity was not disclosed.
Most victims in the district have been at least 70 (238, or 75%), male (54%) and white (72%). Only 12 victims have been younger than 50 and none younger than 30.
This came on a day when only four new cases and one new hospitalization were reported in the district following a one-day spike of new cases.
And there were new cases reported in an outbreak at Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab, a long-term-care facility in Henry County.
There had been 44 cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday morning, but this morning VDH listed only two in Franklin County -- which also had a new hospitalization -- and one each in Martinsville and Patrick County.
The district's 7-day average remained at 17, with the rate per 100,000 population at 12. There were only 539 cases reported statewide, the lowest total since July 6.
Meanwhile, Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab Administrator Bob Nelson announced in an email to the residents and staff on Saturday that there were more cases.
Nelson's note cited three more positive tests of residents and one of an employee. This follows two announced last week.
“The safety and wellbeing of our residents continues to be our top priority,” Nelson wrote in his email. “We are doing everything we can to limit the spread of COVID-19 within Mulberry Creek Nursing and Rehab, including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps under current circumstances.”
He said the residents were in isolated, and the employee was quarantined at home under CDC guidelines. Mulberry Creek does rigorous testing.
Mulberry Creek's outbreak status as of Friday was still "Pending Closure," but this adds to the dozens of cases and deaths from the outbreak dating to January.
In the West Piedmont Health District there have been 11,533 cases, 785 hospitalizations, 317 deaths. Here’s how they breakdown:
• HENRY COUNTY: 4,559 cases, 348 hospitalizations, 122 deaths
• MARTINSVILLE: 1,596, 156, 76.
• PATRICK COUNTY: 1,348, 104, 43.
• FRANKLIN COUNTY: 4,030, 177, 76 deaths.
Statewide VDH reports 666,650 cases, 10,895 deaths — up by 10 from Saturday — and 28,897 hospitalizations