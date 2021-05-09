First Henry County resident since April 1 reported dead of COVID-19

For the first time since April 1, a resident of Henry County has been reported as having died from COVID-19.

That death emerged in the data report Sunday morning from the Virginia Department of Health.

There were only 10 new deaths reported statewide as of 5 p.m. Saturday, but one of them was the 122nd resident of Henry County and the 317th of the West Piedmont Health District to be lost to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Although the death was recorded Saturday and revealed Sunday morning, it could have occurred just about any time. VDH goes through rigorous process in verifying cause before adding to its data. This sometimes takes days, weeks or even months.

This was the third death in the Health District to have been reported in May.

We never know much about victims except that VDH tracks all data by residence. We can derive some basic information by following changes in demographic totals.

So we know this latest victim was a woman between the ages of 60 and 69, the 40th in that age bracket and the 145th woman. Her ethnicity was not disclosed.