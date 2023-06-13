After nearly four months of construction, the completion of the first phase of a new pollinator trail was celebrated in Martinsville on Sunday.

Piedmont Arts broke ground on the project in mid-February with plans to create a community walking trail lined with native plants that support pollinators.

The trail now connects Alliance Bee, a supply chain logistics company at 209 Starling Avenue, with the Gravely-Lester Art Garden at 215 Starling Avenue.

Plans are in the works to eventually connect the trail with First Baptist Church at 23 Starling Avenue, the Virginia Museum of Natural History at 21 Starling Avenue, the YMCA at 3 Starling Avenue and the bed and breakfast at the corner of Starling Avenue and E. Church Street known by its address at One Starling.

In the future, the Pollinator Trail will join the Silverbell Trail on the opposite side of E. Church Street.

Before a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday, the Alma Ensemble performed classical music in the Art Garden.

Flutist Sarah Wardle Jones, clarinetist Michelle Smith Johnson and pianist Erica Sipes make up the trio named for Alma Mahler, one of a handful of female composers who never received the same opportunities afforded to the male composers of her time.

Attendees brought lawn chairs and gathered under the trees to hear the music.

The Pollinator Trail is funded through a $9,000 Project Hope grant from the Harvest Foundation. Project Hope is a small grants program designed to fund grassroots projects that build hope in communities and get residents involved through volunteerism.

Piedmont Arts also partnered with Beegins With You Foundation, a non-profit organization that began in November and his headquartered in the Piedmont Arts facility. It’s mission is to reach the needs of the underprivileged in the community by offering assistance to at-risk youth, according to the Foundation’s website.

Also supporting the project were Prillaman Landscape Dimensions, the YMCA, Virginia Museum of Natural History, Bee City, and the Martinsville Garden Club and Garden Study Club.

The walking path is Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant and includes raised flower beds that will support an Adopt-a-Bed program where groups or individuals may take responsibility for the beautification of one or more areas along the trail.