First snow of the season comes to Martinsville area

The National Weather Service predicted the Martinsville and Henry County area would get about 1 to 3 inches of wet snow on Friday, and that's just what the area got.

Low pressure passed just south of the region on Friday afternoon and brought a period of accumulating snow for parts of North Carolina and southern Virginia.

The first light snow began falling in Martinsville on Friday morning just before 11. The precipitation lasted for about 20 minutes and then stopped for about an hour. It returned about 12:15 as light rain.

Then, at 12:35 the rain turned to snow and continued for almost five hours when the precipitation once again returned to rain.

The official measurement of accumulated snow in Martinsville by nightfall on Friday was 1.3 inches according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg.

There is an 80% chance of snow overnight on Friday but mainly before 8 p.m. Total new accumulation is expected to be less than one inch.

Overnight lows of around 29 will make for slippery road conditions but will improve quickly on Saturday when sun is expected to shine and temperatures will reach about 47 degrees.

Another small chance of snow returns to Martinsville and Henry County on Monday night.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

