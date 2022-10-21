Five local churches to collect for Operation Christmas Child

Christmas may be over two months away, but when you’re providing Christmas gifts to 11 million children worldwide, you have to start early.

Operation Christmas Child is an effort by Samaritan’s Purse, based out of Boone, North Carolina, where shoebox gifts have been collected and delivered since 1993.

Locally, collection sites are located at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville; Stone Memorial Christian Church, 3030 Virginia Avenue, Collinsville; Horsepasture Christian Church, 1146 Horsepasture Price Road, Ridgeway; Blackberry Baptist Church, 3241 Stones Dairy Road, Bassett; and Minnies Chapel, 161 Minnies Chapel Loop, Stuart.

You will need to check with the individual church for specific times available for accepting donations, but all of the participating churches will be available each day during National Collection Week, Nov. 14-21.

Individuals, families and groups are encouraged to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts.

You start by finding an empty shoebox. Recommended gifts to put in it include a “wow” item such as a stuffed animal, then other fun toys, hygiene items and school supplies. Don’t forget a personal note and photo—sometimes these are the child’s favorite things to receive.

Be sure to label the box and indicate whether it was packed for a boy or girl and which age category: 2-4, 5-9, or 10-14.

If you want to wrap the box, cover the box and lid separately. Consider including a $10 donation to cover the cost of shipping. Then, drop off your shoebox with gifts and the closest location during the week of Nov. 14-21.

“Now more than ever, children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse, in a press release. “A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”

Operation Christmas Child, in conjunction with Samaritan’s Purse, joins with local churches worldwide each year and has collected and delivered more than 198 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories. This year, Operation Christmas Child will collect its 200-millionth shoebox, a release from the organization stated.