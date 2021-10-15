Five Points project is now underway

After months of delays in permitting issues related to stormwater management, the Five Points project in Martinsville is finally underway.
The new neighborhood has been been called "Five Points" because of its close proximity to the five-way intersection at Memorial Boulevard and Fayette and West Church Streets.
"The overall project concept consists of 12 cottage-style houses on the south side of West Church at Massey, Endless and Emanuel Streets and immediately across the street the plans call for 15 townhouse units in three buildings of five units each," said City Manager Leon Towarnicki. "The first phase of the project consists of five houses."
The project, when completed, is expected to generate over $100,000 a year in new utilities and real estate taxes for the city and is part of the larger revitalization concept of the uptown Martinsville area.
"The houses were constructed by Nationwide and actually were completed several months ago and placed in storage," Towarnicki said. "The grading is occurring now on the first five lots, and city crews will be installing underground utilities serving the units, and construction of foundations for the first five units is expected to begin the week of October 25."
The United Way of Henry County and Martinsville has been designated as the organization for processing applications. Other organizations involved in the project include Martinsville Henry County Economic Development Commission, The Harvest Foundation, City of Martinsville, Silverpoint Homes, Nationwide Homes and USDA-Rural Development.
"If weather cooperates and everything goes as planned, it is anticipated the first house will be set on or around Nov. 8 and after houses are set, approximately six to eight weeks will be required to finish up the housework along with work outside including grading, landscaping and driveway installation," said Towarnicki. "This is somewhat of a unique project involving multiple partners."
Anyone interested in applying for a new home at Five Points is asked to contact Lisa Frick at United Way of Martinsville and Henry County at Lisa@UnitedWayofHCM.org.
Said Towarnicki: "A grant was received for certain elements of the project all with the intention of creating new, affordable 'workforce' housing defined as affordable for individuals who make somewhere in the $15 to $20 an hour range, comparable to the prevailing wage rates at some of the local businesses and industries."
