Five Points project is now underway

After months of delays in permitting issues related to stormwater management, the Five Points project in Martinsville is finally underway.

The new neighborhood has been been called "Five Points" because of its close proximity to the five-way intersection at Memorial Boulevard and Fayette and West Church Streets.

"The overall project concept consists of 12 cottage-style houses on the south side of West Church at Massey, Endless and Emanuel Streets and immediately across the street the plans call for 15 townhouse units in three buildings of five units each," said City Manager Leon Towarnicki. "The first phase of the project consists of five houses."

The project, when completed, is expected to generate over $100,000 a year in new utilities and real estate taxes for the city and is part of the larger revitalization concept of the uptown Martinsville area.

"The houses were constructed by Nationwide and actually were completed several months ago and placed in storage," Towarnicki said. "The grading is occurring now on the first five lots, and city crews will be installing underground utilities serving the units, and construction of foundations for the first five units is expected to begin the week of October 25."