Flag Day ceremony by C-PEG and MHC Chamber

The Exchange Club and Woodmen Life were recognized on Tuesday -- Flag Day -- for their patriotism.

They were honored at a Flag Day celebration hosted by Martinsville Uptown, Chamber’s Partnership for Economic Growth (C-PEG) and Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce at the Chamber's office.

“Today is a day to celebrate the United States of America’s flag," Uptown Entrepreneurial Development Manager Kimberly Keller-Bonacci said. The United States has seen 27 different versions of Old Glory in the many years since 1777, when the original flag with 17 stars and 17 strips was designed; however, the current flag is the first to have lasted more than 50 years and was designed by a 17-year-old high school student, instead of being professionally designed."

Lt. Ben Peters and Police Chief Eddie Cassady of the Martinsville City Police Department’s Color Guard performed the raising of the flag

Keller-Bonacci then acknowledged groups that “make patriotism a priority,” starting with the Martinsville Exchange Club. “This club has members dedicated to honoring our flag, our nation and our community while also showcasing the beauty of Uptown Martinsville,” she said.

Jim McMillian accepted a certificate of appreciation on behalf of Exchange Club "godfather" Ralph Lawson.

McMillian said that the club has been in Martinsville since 1938 and its purpose is to have an organization in which people can “exchange ideas.”

The club has contributed to the community in various ways, he added, such as providing uniforms for the Martinsville High School band, contributing to the Henry County Fair for years, a program to give flags to children and put up the flags for recognizing victims of child abuse at Roselawn Burial Park.

“We appreciate your commitment to the community,” Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce Lisa Watkins said.

The next organization that to be recognized was WoodmenLife; the certificate was accepted by Scott Koebel.

“This organization’s primary operations do not include patriotic holidays, but they make patriotism a priority,” Keller-Bonacci said. “Since their founding in 1890, this organization has provided opportunities to celebrate the freedoms we enjoy and thank those who protect them. They do this in a variety of ways with one being in flag donation program. WoodmenLife donates flags to local nonprofits, schools, and communities to show their patriotism.”

WoodmenLife, a not-for-profit insurance company, started presenting flags in 1947. “Since that date we’ve done over three and a half million flags to local government buildings, non-profits, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts,” Koebel said. “If you see an American flag at a police station, fire station or a school, it’s probably a Woodmen flag.”

Koebel also took the time to speak about the teenager who designed the present flag.

“That gentleman’s name was Robert Heft and he was from Ohio,” Koebel said. “He needed a history project and he went in and he designed this flag, he designed a 51-star flag, a 52-star flag and a 50-star flag.”

Koebel added that when Heft turned in his project he received a B-minus for his grade. He said that Heft later went to his teacher questioning the grade and the teacher said that if Heft got the flag passed as the country’s next flag, the teacher would consider changing the grade.

“He worked with his local congressman in Ohio and he got it approved,” Koebel said.

Keller-Bonacci also recognized The Lester Group for providing updated lighting around the flag poles on the Chamber's building, Martin Plaza Furniture Outlet for the donation of the curio cabinet that was a prize on the events prize wheel and Fido’s Finds & Kitties Kollectibles for donating certificates that were also prizes on the wheel.

Attendees were then encouraged to go spin the wheel to see what prizes they could win.

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.