Florida man pleads guilty to second-degree murder

A Florida man decided against a jury trial and instead has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of a Bassett man.

Nicholas Blair Dye, 22, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Henry County Circuit Court in the death of Robert Wayne Williams of Bassett. A presentence report was ordered and Dye will be back in court for sentencing on Jan. 5 on the second-degree murder charge and a charge of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Dye is one of four people charged with the death of Williams, who was found shot several times inside the doorway of an apartment in Bassett on June 5, 2020.

Douglas Hampton Gillespie of Bassett was sentenced to 40 years with 25 suspended to an amended charge of felony murder in May, Daniel Adam Fish of Martinsville was sentenced in April to 35 years, with 17 years suspended and Ashleigh Nicole McCallister of Martinsville will appear in Henry County Circuit Court on Sept. 23 to have her trial date set on identical charges as Dye.

The case of the death of Williams began when the 911 Communications Center received a phone call of someone that had been shot at 7 Grace Drive, Apt. 14, in Bassett.

Deputies found Williams with “what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds,” a Henry County Sheriff’s Office release stated. The Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke ruled the cause of death to be homicide caused by a gunshot wound.

A criminal complaint on file in the Henry County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office by Henry County Investigator J. Hatcher states that when deputies arrived on the scene, they found Williams with “several bullet holes in his torso.”

Hatcher stated one of the witnesses inside the apartment said that Gillespie “entered the apartment ahead of two masked suspects who had a firearm and one shot Robert [Williams] before fleeing.

Gillespie was apprehended in Live Oak County, Texas, Fish and McCallister were arrested by the Arcata Police Department in Northern California and Dye was found in the Marion Correctional Facility in Ocala, Florida serving time on a previous conviction there.

Investigators with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office traveled to Ocala where Dye was released to them for extradition back to Virginia.

Dye is due back for sentencing on Jan. 5. In Virginia, there is a three-year mandatory sentence for the firearm charge and second-degree murder is punishable by five to 40 years and up to a $100,000 fine.