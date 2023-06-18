Pam Hairston says she has been growing flowers on her porch on Circle Court for the past 10 years, each year trying to outdo herself from the previous year.

"My love for flowers came from my mom, Lillie Belle Hairston, who always had a flower garden in the backyard and always wanted me to help her pull weeds," said Hairston. "Thank God weeds don't grow on my porch."

Hairston said her favorite flower is the annual and she loves geraniums and begonias because they bloom all summer with vivid colors.

"Whenever I'm out watering them, someone always stops to say how beautiful they are," Hairston said. "One lady said she drives by twice a day to and from work, always enjoying their beauty. Matter of fact, I've made a few new friends out watering my babies. Flowers, they bring me much joy."