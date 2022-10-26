Flu vaccine recommended by end of October

The time is now for protection against the flu, which is about to kick into full gear.

Peak flu season in the United States according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), occurs between December and March, though it varies from year to year.

The Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH) Perspectives newsletter recommends that September and October are “generally good times to get vaccinated against flu.” And though it is ideal to get the vaccination by the end of October, any time after then still provides protection during peak flu season.

In the 2022-23 flu season, there are three flu vaccines that are recommend for people 65 years of age and older, according to the newsletter. They include Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent vaccine, Flublok Quadrivalent recombinant flu vaccine and Fluad Quadrivalent adjuvanted flu vaccine.

The newsletter said that the recommendation of vaccines comes from a review of studies that suggest the listed vaccines will be more effective than “standard dose unadjuvanted flu vaccines” for that age group. For people younger than 65, there is no recommendation of a particular vaccine.

People who are at higher risk if they get the flu include people ages 65 and over, young children, pregnant women and people with medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart and lung disease or neurological conditions.

It is safe to get both the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu shot in the same visit, the newsletter said.

The newsletter states that more people getting their COVID booster shots would “prevent about 90,000 US deaths this winter,” from new analysis by The Commonwealth Fund. It states that if booster vaccinations continue at the current pace, more than 1,000 people could die of COVID each day this winter.

As of of Oct. 5, “only about a third of the population has received a booster dose,” the newsletter cites from CNN, and only around two-thirds of the United States population is fully vaccinated with the first set of initial shots.

Polling done by the Kaiser Family Foundation showed that people are not necessarily rejecting new boosters — they just don’t know about them. The poll showed that respondents did not know if the updated booster was for them, that 51% of respondents didn’t know about the updated boosters and that there was a correlation between hearing about the new booster shot and actually getting the shot.

Meaning that once people knew about the booster, they were more likely to actually go and get it. “Hearing ‘some’ or ‘a lot’ about the new boosters corresponds to higher rates of uptake or plans to get the new booster as soon as possible,” according to Health Action Alliance via the newsletter.

However, “The highest level of protection against the coronavirus comes when a person gets the original vaccines authorized in 2020,” according to The Washington Post via the Newsletter. After this, the current bivalent booster that was authorized in August is the recommended next best step, the newsletter states.

The current COVID-19 data for the area as of Oct. 21 over the past 13 weeks is as follows: Martinsville has 337 cases and 5 deaths; Henry County has 1,651 cases and 16 deaths; Patrick County has 539 cases and 2 deaths; and Franklin County has 1,255 cases and 5 deaths.