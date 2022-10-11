Foilage peak is here; Fall colors generally peak between Oct. 10 and 31

The peak of the fall foliage season has arrived.

The Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) says fall colors generally peak sometime between Oct. 10 and Oct. 31 and vary from year to year, depending on the temperature and the amount of rainfall.

This year, the westernmost part of the state to the western side of the Blue Ridge Mountains began reaching its peak on Monday and will continue through the 20th.

For the eastern side of the Blue Ridge to a line east of Danville and west of Richmond, the peak will begin on Saturday and continue through the 25th.

The eastern side of the state is the last to reach full colors beginning on the 20th and continue through to the end of the month.

While it can be difficult to predict the exact timing of fall color change and intensity, the VDOF produces a weekly fall foliage report and the report of Oct. 5 says green still predominates across most of Virginia, but there are little pops of color all over northern, western and the central regions.

The forests above 3,000 feet in elevation in southwest Virginia have up to 50% color change in some areas. In the Alleghenies, there are patches of intense color and at the lower elevations, some nice reds are coming from sumac,

dogwood, black gum and red maple.

VDOF says the cooler nights to come will enhance the development of red pigments.

Overall, the Piedmont is green spattered with yellow and pale orange with occasional flashes of red and deep maroon from the dogwoods, while in the Coastal Plain the colors are changing first in wet areas, particularly at the edges of swamps, the report said.

And remember, trees planted in the city often turn color earlier than those in the woods.

Virginia is unique in that the variety of landscape provides for a longer fall foliage season than many other areas. The season begins at the highest elevations first and then moves eastward over a three-week period, the VDOF says.

If you’ve ever wondered why leaves change color, it’s all due to the cycle of life.

A new leaf produces chlorophyll, which makes it green. As the leaf ages, the production of chlorophyll slows until it stops and yellow carotenoids within the leaf begin to show.

Bright light, combined with excess plant sugars, produce the anthocyanins giving off red and purple colors.

From a distance you may not be able to identify a tree, but in the fall you can depend on a beech tree to produce colors yellow to orange, a dogwood tree will change to red and maroon, hickory leaves become gold to bronze, red maple turns to a brilliant scarlet, sugar maple gives a bright orange, oaks vary from red to amber to russet and a poplar tree’s leaves will become golden yellow.

Last week the VDOF recommended several driving tours with routes covering parts of northern, western and central Virginia.

“Virginia’s abundant hardwood forests provide weeks of beautiful foliage viewing this time of year,” said State Forester Rob Ferrell in a release. “The local roads that make up the fall foliage tour were suggested by long-time Forestry staff for consistent, beautiful autumn scenery year after year.”

The tours are billed as “off the beaten path so you’ll be able to enjoy a leisurely trip without the hassles of a lot of traffic on the road.”

Of the nine tours recommended, nearest to Martinsville is a route in neighboring Franklin County, from Boones Mill on U.S. Route 220.

Turn west on State Route 739 (Bethlehem Road) on the north side of the Shell Station. As you travel along Rt. 739, Cahas Mountain is on the right. Near Fairmont Baptist Church, Rt. 739 turns right, but you should stay on Bethlehem Road, which is now State Route 643.

At Callaway Road (State Route 641) turn right. The Blue Ridge Mountains can be seen in the background as you drive to Callaway.

At the A&A Market in Callaway, stay on Callaway Road, which now is State Route 602.

At 0.2 miles, turn left onto State Route 642 (Foothills Road) at the Piedmont Presbyterian Church.

Follow Foothills Road until it intersects with Five Mile Mountain Road (State Route 748).

Turn right onto Five Mile Mountain Road (Rt. 748). The Blue Ridge Mountains can be seen in the background.

At State Route 640 (Turner’s Creed Road), you have the option of turning left and traveling to Ferrum or staying on Five Mile Mountain Road (now Rt. 640), which will take you into Floyd County.

At Ferrum you can visit the Blue Ridge Institute and Ferrum College as both are located on U.S. Route 40 to the left of the intersection of Turner’s Creek Road. At the Phoebe Needles Center, Turner’s Creek Road changes to Rt. 748. From Ferrum, take Rt. 40 east to Rocky Mount and Rt. 220 north back to Boones Mill to complete the loop or take a ride on Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail, The Crooked Road, on Rt. 40 west.

You can also pick up the Blue Ridge Parkway off Rt. 640, about 1.5 miles from the Floyd and Franklin counties line. Go left (south) on the Parkway to Mabry’s Mill and other points south.