An abundance of excitement and emotion of a small Henry County community in transition has blossomed into plans for a big Fourth of July celebration.

At 4 p.m. Tuesday the Fieldale community plans to turn out in support and celebration of a revitalization that is taking place. People will line the street and a parade of 29 entrants (as of Friday morning) will begin on Marshall Way at the former Fieldale School and end at the post office.

Heading the parade will be a rocket built by Chris Lawless, CEO and president of Lawless Welding and Fabrications on River Road in Fieldale. His dog Savannah will be riding in the rocket seat.

“We’re always doing something creative and outside the box and we want to bring attention to Fieldale and promote the community,” Lawless said. “We’re still here in Fieldale, I have 15 employees now, we’ve got our pool here again, new apartments and the Fieldale Cafe.

Over 80 years ago, Fieldale was a growing and vibrant community fueled by the expanding textile operations of Marshall Field and Co., but in the wake of the free trade agreements of the 1990s many textile plants closed, including those in Fieldale.

By 2004 the hub of the community, Fieldale School, was closed and fell into disrepair. By 2010, the population of Fieldale was 879, according to the U.S. Census, but by 2020 that number had grown to 1,095.

Standing in front of the renovated school was Henry County Board of Supervisors member Debra Buchanan, whose district includes Fieldale.

“I said wow, this is what the community wanted. This is what the community was hoping for. I was familiar with the school when it was still a school and then when they closed the school it was sold to someone else and it started to fall into disrepair,” Buchanan said. “So the excitement for our board was to be able to breathe new life into this building. People are working together to grow this community and with the school here, you have a pool, you have a restaurant across the street. What more can you ask for?”

Fieldale Heritage Inc. President Andrew Kahle said the idea to restore the school building and convert it into apartments was nothing short of genius.

“It’s going to be a very neat experience for someone to be living here. It’s going to be great. I can’t think of any better use for this project than having apartments,” Kahle said. “You can’t get the workmanship today like you could when this building was built. You can try, but you’re just not going to create that.”

Roanoke developers John Garland and Jim Cherney took on the project and when they cut the ribbon and reopened the doors, all 23 residences were quickly committed to eager renters who want to make the former school their new home.

“The guys did a great job preserving the school. There’s a lot of original walls and they kept some of the murals and on the outside it looks beautiful,” said Micah Montgomery, the new Fieldale Apartments first tenant. “Historically, there’s a lot of little neat trinkets in a lot of the rooms, those chalkboards and such and then the lockers. It all adds a unique look that you wouldn’t get in a new construction.”

Garland and Cherney became so enthusiastic about the community’s support that they volunteered to sponsor Tuesday’s parade, titled “Fieldale is back.”

“My partner, John Garland and I are community minded developers. We like working within the municipal confines to take an asset, a municipal asset that’s outlived its commercial or educational usefulness, revitalize it and turn it into workforce housing,” said Cherney.

“It’s going to have a phenomenal effect, in my opinion, to revitalize Fieldale because it’s bringing back history, it’s bringing back life, it’s bringing back people to serve businesses here in the area,” Garland said.

Garland and Cherney have made serious investments not only in Fieldale, but other areas of Henry County and the city of Martinsville with similar projects underway at the former John Redd Smith Elementary School in Collinsville, a former grocery store on Fayette Street in the city that will become the Fayette Street Lofts and the renovation of One Ellsworth Street, the former BB&T Building that is the tallest structure in Martinsville.

“To the overall community, it’s incredibly important. It’s important in every community, but particularly in ours as we’ve had so much growth over the last five years” said Mark Heath, president & CEO of the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corp. “Affordable housing, workforce housing is a huge issue for us. We need more quality places for folks to live because we honestly don’t have enough labor living in our community. We’re having to import labor.”

Heath said Garland and Cherney pushed him to start looking a little further down the road and envision how the transition would culminate.

“I remember the first meeting when I met Jim and he really challenged me, you know, what’s your vision for this place in 30 years, and he got us to thinking about what we could be and how we’re going to rebuild the community, so it’s been a great process,” Heath said. “Hopefully when you come back to Fieldale, you’ll see more people on the street, you’ll see kids at the pool, you’ll see the downtown areas of these smaller communities come back to life. I think there is a real desire for that in the world.”