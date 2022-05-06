Former BB&T building back on the market

After a developer defaulted on a 12-month due diligence agreement, the City has decided to reopen requests for proposals to redevelop the former BB&T building in uptown Martinsville.

City Council Member Danny Turner opened the doors to the tallest building in Martinsville at 1 Ellsworth St. Thursday afternoon to take a group of real estate agents, a prospective developer and a representative of the local Chamber of Commerce on a tour of the former BB&T building that included a walk on the roof with a view that extends for miles.

"You can see Pilot Mountain on one end and Turkeycock Mountain at the other," said Turner. "Somebody is going to build an upscale dining area up here that will draw people from all around."

That desire by City officials was in the plans when Council voted at its February 2021 meeting to give developer Chris Harrison a one-year agreement to make certain that his plan to redevelop the property was feasible and financing for the project could be secured.

Harrison brought with him to that meeting local sports standout Shawn Moore, a person he said he had known for over 30 years, and named him project manager.

“After 12 months they [Harrison] will purchase the property for $25,000,” City Attorney Eric Monday said at the meeting last year. “The transaction will be a wash to the Authority," referring to a governmental body composed of city council members responsible for real estate matters involving the City.

Monday said Harrison would have 36 months to redevelop the property, and if he fails to do so, the city can retake ownership for $25,000.

But Harrison, who has redeveloped properties in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and in Richmond, allowed the agreement to expire and did not respond to City officials requesting to know his intentions, Turner said.

Potential developers before Harrison were skeptical about committing to the project because of the concern of asbestos within the building, but the City obtained the funding and completed the asbestos remediation, making the prospect for redevelopment more attractive, Turner said.

One of those potential developers is Phillip Bane, who took Turner up on his offer to tour the building in Martinsville.

Bane's latest project is in Rocky Mount, where he is renovating a century-old furniture warehouse at the corner of Claiborne Avenue and Franklin Street into a 12-room hotel, complete with a restaurant and mercantile and tasting room.

And just like the vision of a view from atop the former BB&T building in Martinsville, guests at the Rocky Mount building will be able to enjoy sunrises and sunsets from the rooftop.

All of the hotel rooms at the Rocky Mount project include a living room, kitchen and bedroom, making them easily convertible to apartments if desired.

Turner said the Rocky Mount renovation is scheduled to be finished by September.

The building in Martinsville was vacated by BB&T following the bank's merger with SunTrust and it has since constructed a new and much smaller building on adjacent property.

Monday said that the city then purchased the building from BB&T for $25,000 before entering into the agreement with Harrison.

At first, City Council had visions of moving City Hall to the main floor at One Ellsworth and giving the current municipal building over to Public Safety, but the state declined an application for $600,000 in funding that would have paid for that move.

Monday also said of the agreement with Harrison that the contract required the developer to install a restaurant and bar on the rooftop.

"It's one of the highest points in the city, and we felt it was important to have an amenity on the roof," Monday said at the February 2021 meeting. "It will be primarily for the tenants and on a limited basis for the public."

The Bulletin was unable to reach Harrison Friday afternoon for comment, but in December of 2020 Harrison told the Bulletin that the City's failure to secure its funding had no effect on his plans.

"It doesn't affect our funding at all," Harrison said to the Bulletin by email at the time. "I never planned on getting the IRF loan, as I thought it was a long shot, given the current economic climate."

Harrison's company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and his pitch to the City included completed large projects in North Carolina and Virginia.

The thought of Shawn Moore, a former star quarterback of the Martinsville Bulldogs and the University of Virginia, taking on supervision of the project was the icing on the cake.

The City solicited proposals from prospective developers in November 2019, and when no one responded, a second request went out.

That's when Harrison submitted his proposal and City officials determined it to be a perfect match.

But when funding for relocating City offices to One Ellsworth fell through, it became unknown whether the match between Harrison and the City would remain prefect.

City Manager Leon Towarnicki did not respond to questions by the Bulletin in December 2020 about specifics of a new development agreement or what his recommendations to City Council might be at that time.

So the agreement was allowed to expire and with keys in hand, the City is once again marketing what it hopes will be a jewel to future developers and the crown to an overall revitalization effort of the uptown area of Martinsville.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

