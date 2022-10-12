Former boxing champ weighs in on historic building​

Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson gave some advice to a former heavyweight boxing champ Tuesday regarding a dilapidated property on West Fayette Street.

Oliver McCall won the WBC heavyweight title in 1994 with an upset knockout over Lennox Lewis. He defended the title with a unanimous decision over Larry Holmes in April of 1995 and lost it to Frank Bruno in September of that same year.

In February of 1996, McCall, who lives in Collinsville, bought the Paradise Inn at 802 W. Fayette Street in Martinsville for $68,000. The building, left vacant for over 26 years, has deteriorated to the point city inspectors say they fear it will cave in.

The property card on file in the clerk’s office shows the land on which the building stands is worth $9,900 while the structure itself is assessed at only $3,000.

“I’ve been waiting for years,” McCall said to Council. “My son is old enough now and he’s a man with a family here. I have a second grandson on the way, and his wife’s family is from Martinsville.”

McCall, 57, said it was his desire to give the property over to his son, Elijah, while Oliver McCall pursued plans with Patrick & Henry College to develop a boxing program.

“If nothing can be done with it, then it do need to come down,” said McCall. “I saw the holes in the roof and with the other parts of the neighborhood coming up, something definitely needs to be done. Either-or, I’m alright with it.”

Elijah McCall also spent almost five years in the ring accumulating 12 wins, 11 by knockout from 2008-2013.

“I would like to see it back like it was,” Elijah McCall said to Council. “I would like it to be acquired by a non-profit like the McCall Foundation and be used for mentoring kids with a mental health aspect. That’s something I’m having a vision towards.”

Council Member Danny Turner asked if the McCalls realize it had been estimated the $3,000 building they paid $68,000 has been estimated to cost 3 to 5 million dollars to fix.

“Meet with [Building Official] Kris Bridges and discuss the options,” Lawson said to the McCalls. “The neighbors would be delighted if it were restored.”

Council has held community meetings and public hearings in an attempt to bring about a decision how to proceed with a solution for the neglected building that has historical significance to the community for its use as an inn and music venue.

NCI

Christina Reed, assistant director of finance and operations and interim executive director at New College Institute (NCI), gave council members an update Tuesday night on the progress of the educational facility.

“I’m serving as interim director. We have an active board, a local presence and we’re committed to this community,” said Reed. “We collaborate with industry partners. We promote economic growth and we encourage lifelong learning in the community.”

Reed said the school had suffered challenges as it returns from a hybrid learning model during the pandemic to in-person learning, but the number of unfilled jobs throughout the region and the country has created new opportunities to offer training.

“We are breaking the rural paradigm,” said Reed. “We are positioning ourselves as a rural training center. We have flexibility which some universities and community colleges may not have.”

Reed said NCI even offered a doctoral degree in education leadership from Virginia Tech and is now pursuing a health science program through the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation, a private Virginia philanthropy that provides invitational grants that generally focus on education, health and human services.

“With the Claude Moore Foundation we will be able to start health careers at an earlier age,” said Reed. “This provides students with a pathway.”

Reed said the program is in the early stages and will cover a region from Patrick County to South Boston.

“Give us a year and we’ll have a plan on who needs what and where,” Reed said.

NCI is now a certified Global Wind Organization training provider offering basic training to prospective wind turbine workers.

“Dominion Power is building wind turbines off the coast,” said Reed. “From farms to off-shores, workers have to have training.”

The program has awarded 80 certificates to 26 students, Reed said. “There was only one local student. The rest were from out of town and as far away as California.”

In the planning stages is a lab school that will offer innovative programs for students in preschool through 12th grade.

“We’ve reached out to all surrounding counties and we’ve met with P&H [Patrick & Henry Community College]; the goal is not to duplicate,” said Reed. “The initial step is a planning grant, then development of implementation.”

Through the Governor’s Initiative Program, Reed said, a grant of $200,000 is available for planning, with implementation funding possibly exceeding $1 million.

A broadband lineman training program is also underway.

“I’ve spoken with the city manager and county administrator,” said Reed. “Broadband is rolling out here and we’re going to need workers. It will be a 10-week course. The closest training now is in Wytheville.”

In other matters, Council:

Agreed to set a public hearing for the purpose of transferring ownership of some city-owned properties to the Martinsville Land Bank Authority that is also made up of the members on council. “We found an extensive list of properties the city owns, 20 to 25 lots, and we want to transfer these from the City to the Land Bank,” said City Manager Leon Towarnicki. The transfer will provide the Land Bank Authority greater flexibility in considering future opportunities.

Voted to sell a vacant lot at 228 Amy Avenue to The Lester Group for the assessed value of $4,000.

Appointed Ouss Sahhar to the Patrick & Henry Community College Board and reappointed Rives Coleman and Andy Quirk to the Southern Virginia Recreation Facilities Authority.