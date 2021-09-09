Former Congressman Virgil Goode: 'They had to shut down everything'

Then the second plane hits, and we were getting ready to go over to the office. So we called the office, and they said, "We've got to evacuate the building."

So she runs out on the street and meets the people in the office, and Judy Epperly from Martinsville and Ricki Horton from Martinsville were both working in the office, and Ward Armstrong was in the office. And then there was a lady from Rocky Mount who was in the office, and those were the ones closest to our area. They all had to run out of the office, and Lucy met them in the street and said come on to the apartment because they had shut down the subway. They had shut down everything. You couldn't go anywhere.

So we just sat there and watched on television what was unfolding, and then Porter Goss, who was chairman of the Intelligence Committee, lived right across the street in an apartment, as did Chuck Schumer. Anyway, about a hour or two after we saw the planes we then saw smoke coming up from the Pentagon building from the plane that hit over there.

So we knew it was a terrorist attack, and then they issued a warning just for D.C.: Stay indoors. Don't go out or go anywhere. Well, the Capitol police, I saw them go across the street and pick up Porter Goss. He had to go to a meeting with the CIA, the Capitol police and the security force. Later on he said that's where he went. So we saw him leave.