Former deputy back in jail

A former Henry County Sheriff's Deputy is back in jail on multiple assault charges involving the same woman related to another case that resulted in him losing his job.

According to a criminal complaint on file with the Martinsville Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court, Officer CJ Griffith wrote that on Dec. 24 he responded to a house on Druid Lane in reference to a possible domestic disturbance in progress. When he arrived, he said, he made contact with a woman and Rayshaun O'Shea Gravely, 23, of 505 Glendale St. in Martinsville.

The woman "was crying and yelling for me to get Mr. Gravely out of her house," Griffith wrote. "I observed a laceration about her left eye that was bleeding down her face. I separated both parties and asked about the incident."

Griffith wrote that the woman told him that she had attempted to get Gravely to leave and he became upset and grabbed her by the neck, threw her on the bed and punched her in the face. The officer summoned rescue services to transport the woman to the hospital to be treated for the cut near her eye.

"While speaking with Mr. Gravely I observed a small cut above his left ear," Griffith wrote. "When asked what had happened, he would only state that no altercation had taken place. Parties are in an intimate relationship."

Griffith charged Gravely with assault and battery against a family or household member.

Four days later, on Dec. 28, Lt. Sandy Hines charged Gravely with strangulation, malicious wounding and abduction and filed a second criminal complaint related to the same incident on Dec. 24.

Hines wrote that he had determined Gravely grabbed the woman by the neck and choked her until she felt like she was going to pass out.

"The victim stated that she could not breathe, tried to scream but couldn't and everything started going blurry," Hines wrote. "The victim advised that she thought the accused was going to kill her."

Hines wrote that Gravely struck the woman in the left eye with a closed fist causing a wound that required five stitches to close and also twisted her arm.

"The victim was able to fight him off of her, gather herself, and ran to the bathroom to observe her face covered in blood," wrote Hines. "The victim then grabbed her cellular phone and called 911. While on the phone with the 911 Center, the accused grabbed the victim by the arm and pulled her back into the bedroom and held her down against her will by sitting on her and would not let her get up or leave."

Hines wrote that the woman is still in pain from the incident, has trouble swallowing and continues to have blurred vision.

Gravely pleaded nolo contendere to an amended charge of disorderly conduct and given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail in May. He had been charged with felony strangulation resulting in wound or injury in relation to an alleged incident on June 6, 2021, involving the same woman who also became a Henry County Sheriff's Deputy.

Nolo contendere is a plea by which a defendant in a criminal prosecution accepts conviction as though a guilty plea had been entered but does not admit guilt.

The day after Gravely's arrest last year, the Henry County Sheriff's Office issued a statement saying that he was no longer employed by the Sheriff's Office.

A criminal complaint on file with the Martinsville General District Clerk's Office alleged that a woman made contact with the Martinsville Police Department on April 17 and said that Gravely, who was her boyfriend at the time, got into an argument in the parking lot of the Sportsman's Club at 47 Fayette St. over her speaking to another man in the same parking lot.

The woman told police that the argument escalated and Gravely allegedly grabbed her right arm, twisted it behind her back and began to push her through the parking lot.

"She stated that he then pushed her up against his car and put his hand around her throat and began to choke her," Brown wrote. "She stated that she then reached up and began to scratch his neck to get him to get off her."

The woman told police that she felt that Gravely might kill her and "could feel herself start to lose consciousness."

The woman provided police with pictures that included time and date stamps on them that showed bruising to her neck and a photo of Gravely's neck where she had scratched him, the complaint stated.

The woman said that she was involved in a sexual relationship with Gravely at the time of the alleged assault, but they were not living together, the complaint stated.

Gravely was also charged with misdemeanor assault on a female last year in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina. The disposition of that case was not immediately available.