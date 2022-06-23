Former deputy sentenced

A former Henry County Sheriff's Deputy has pleaded nolo contendere to an amended charge of disorderly conduct and given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail.

Rayshaun O'Shea Junio Gravely, 24, of Martinsville, was arrested on April 19 and charged with felony strangulation resulting in wound or injury in relation to an alleged incident on June 6, 2021 involving a woman who is now a Henry County Sheriff's Deputy.

Gravely appeared in Martinsville General District Court on May 26 and entered his plea to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct, a class 1 misdemeanor. In addition to the acceptance of the Gravely's plea, he was fined $351 in fines and court costs.

Nole contendere is a plea by which a defendant in a criminal prosecution accepts conviction as though a guilty plea had been entered but does not admit guilt.

The day after Gravely's arrest, the Henry County Sheriff's Office issued a statement saying that he was no longer employed by the Sheriff's Office.

"In our administration of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, we have always expressed to every employee our expectation to conduct themselves as an example of actions and trust to our community," the statement read. "We have never tolerated any wrongful conduct and this expectation has not been upheld."

A criminal complaint on file with the Martinsville General District Clerk's Office alleges that a woman made contact with the Martinsville Police Department on April 17 and said that Gravely, who was her boyfriend at the time, got into an argument in the parking lot of the Sportsman's Club at 47 Fayette St. over her speaking to another man in the same parking lot.

The woman told police that the argument escalated and Gravely allegedly grabbed her right arm, twisted it behind her back and began to push her through the parking lot.

"She stated that he then pushed her up against his car and put his hand around her throat and began to choke her," Brown wrote. "She stated that she then reached up and began to scratch his neck to get him to get off her."

The woman told police that she felt that Gravely might kill her and "could feel herself start to lose consciousness."

The woman provided police with pictures that included time and date stamps on them that showed bruising to her neck and a photo of Gravely's neck where she had scratched him, the complaint stated.

The woman said that she was involved in a sexual relationship with Gravely at the time of the alleged assault, but they were not living together," the complaint stated.

Gravely is listed in the North Carolina Judicial Branch online court system as being due in court today (Thursday, June 23) in Mecklenburg County on a misdemeanor assault on a female charge.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

