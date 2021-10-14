Former Fieldale high school approved for conversion to apartments

The former Fieldale high school at 100 Marshall Way in Fieldale, built in 1941 and now sitting in disrepair, will have a new lease on life thanks to a Roanoke developer.

James Cherney with JRS Realty Partners LLC received unanimous and enthusiastic approval from the Henry County Planning Commission Wednesday night to develop the building, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, into apartment units.

A rezoning request from Commercial to Suburban Residential was approved, and a Special Use Permit will still be required.

“This is definitely a change of use for the former Fieldale high school with the majority of the square footage [to be converted] into first-class apartments,” said Director of Planning, Zoning and Inspections Lee Clark. “The auditorium will be kept and not converted because of the use of historic tax credits. It will be refurbished.”

Cherney told members of the Planning Commission that the project was a community venture.

“We are working with the Fieldale Community Center and plan to hold arts and performance events,” said Cherney. “It works hand-in-glove.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Clark explained the details before the vote was taken.