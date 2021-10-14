Former Fieldale high school approved for conversion to apartments

The former Fieldale high school at 100 Marshall Way in Fieldale, built in 1941 and now sitting in disrepair, will have a new lease on life thanks to a Roanoke developer.
James Cherney with JRS Realty Partners LLC received unanimous and enthusiastic approval from the Henry County Planning Commission Wednesday night to develop the building, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, into apartment units.
A rezoning request from Commercial to Suburban Residential was approved, and a Special Use Permit will still be required.
“This is definitely a change of use for the former Fieldale high school with the majority of the square footage [to be converted] into first-class apartments,” said Director of Planning, Zoning and Inspections Lee Clark. “The auditorium will be kept and not converted because of the use of historic tax credits. It will be refurbished.”
Cherney told members of the Planning Commission that the project was a community venture.
“We are working with the Fieldale Community Center and plan to hold arts and performance events,” said Cherney. “It works hand-in-glove.”
Clark explained the details before the vote was taken.
“The zoning map shows what we’re dealing with,” said Clark. “When zoning was adopted it was still a school. Once no longer used it was sold to a private church entity and used for a private school for a few years, a daycare, a food pantry and a few other uses.
“We rezoned from Government to Commercial and now need to rezone to one of the residential classifications.”
Clark told commission members his staff had determined the rezoning request to be “very appropriate” and “supports the efforts of the developer.”
With Clark’s recommendation, the commission approved the request and applauded Cherney‘s efforts.
“The people in that community have done a lot with a little, and I think this will be a spark,” said Planning Commission Chair Paul Setliff. “I think this is going to fit in beautifully.”
Other planning commission members offered similar encouragement.
Said Cherney: “We plan to make this a standout.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.