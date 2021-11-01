Former Fieldale high school renovation project advances

Said Planning Commission Chair Paul Setliff: “The people in that community have done a lot with a little, and I think this will be a spark. I think this is going to fit in beautifully.”

Also at the Henry County Board of Supervisors evening session the board approved the transfer of a deed from E.I. DuPont Company to Henry County for the right-of-way on DuPont Road. The transfer of the deed is the first step in having the road accepted by VDOT as part of the state’s secondary road system and will allow for continued state maintenance on the road needed for increased traffic flow due to the new adult detention center scheduled to open in the spring.

At the Board of Zoning Appeals meeting the board approved a request for a Special Use Permit from Ashleigh Taylor Wheeler to allow for the establishment of a family day care home that will accommodate up to 12 children. The property is located at 81 Spring Garden Lane in the Blackberry District.

The approval requires Wheeler to exercise the permit within 2 years; a sign (if installed) can be no larger than 4 square feet and cannot be illuminated; parking must be provided to accommodate a minimum of four vehicles in addition to those of the property owners; a copy of the state license must be provided to the planning office; and the permit will only apply to Wheeler and no one else.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin.

