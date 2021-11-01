 Skip to main content
Former Fieldale high school renovation project advances
A Roanoke developer continues to receive approval in the permitting process in his venture to convert the former Fieldale high school at 100 Marshall Way in Fieldale into upscale apartment units.

At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Henry County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a zoning request for the 2.75 acres making the property Suburban Residential from Commercial.

The property also required a Special Use Permit, which was approved the following afternoon by the Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals.

The requested permit was approved as long as the site is maintained in compliance with the standards contained in applicable federal, state, local building codes, and following erosion and sedimentation control standards and regulation.

The property must also comply with the site plan requirements on record.

The building was build in 1941 and currently sits in disrepair, but James Cherney with JRS Realty Partners LLC says he intends to make the property, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, a showpiece.

“We are working with the Fieldale Community Center and plan to hold arts and performance events,” said Cherney at a meeting of the Henry County Planning Commission earlier in October. “It works hand in glove.”

Said Planning Commission Chair Paul Setliff: “The people in that community have done a lot with a little, and I think this will be a spark. I think this is going to fit in beautifully.”

Also at the Henry County Board of Supervisors evening session the board approved the transfer of a deed from E.I. DuPont Company to Henry County for the right-of-way on DuPont Road. The transfer of the deed is the first step in having the road accepted by VDOT as part of the state’s secondary road system and will allow for continued state maintenance on the road needed for increased traffic flow due to the new adult detention center scheduled to open in the spring.

At the Board of Zoning Appeals meeting the board approved a request for a Special Use Permit from Ashleigh Taylor Wheeler to allow for the establishment of a family day care home that will accommodate up to 12 children. The property is located at 81 Spring Garden Lane in the Blackberry District.

The approval requires Wheeler to exercise the permit within 2 years; a sign (if installed) can be no larger than 4 square feet and cannot be illuminated; parking must be provided to accommodate a minimum of four vehicles in addition to those of the property owners; a copy of the state license must be provided to the planning office; and the permit will only apply to Wheeler and no one else.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

