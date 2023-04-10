The former jail nurse indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the August death of inmate Bradley Steven Hensley appeared Monday morning in Henry County Circuit, where she was appointed an attorney.

Deborah Sue Damron, 56, of Pikeville, Kentucky, was granted the appointment of William P. “Will” Davis of Rocky Mount and is scheduled to appear in Henry County Circuit Court again on May 2 to have her court date set.

Damron was arrested in Pikeville and extradited to Henry County to await trial on the single charge.

Hensley was jailed on Aug. 2 in the Henry County Adult Detention Center and died on Aug. 6. His family blamed his death on the negligence of jail staff.

Hensley suffered from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), an hereditary disorder of the adrenal glands. The family maintained in an interview with the Bulletin that Hensley was deprived of required medication that they believe would have prevented his death.

“Upon entering the ADC, Hensley made the staff aware of his medical history,” a March 23 press release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office stated. “Based on this information and his extensive pre-existing conditions, Hensley was placed under direct supervision and regularly monitored by the Wellpath medical services staff.”

Wellpath is the independent agency contracted with the Henry County Sheriff’s Department to provide medical services at the jail.

“While reviewing video evidence, it was discovered the on-duty nurse employed by Wellpath medical services and responsible for inmate medical care did not perform medical checks as expected and required. Further investigation revealed this same nurse had falsified Mr. Hensley’s medical records to reflect rounds and vitals checks that were never performed. Although the cause of death involved fentanyl, the investigation revealed this lack of care provided contributed to Mr. Hensley’s death,” the release stated.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke determined Hensley died of acute fentanyl toxicity with adrenal crisis due to congenital adrenal hyperplasia a contributing factor.

Robin Hensley, Brad Hensley’s mother, told the Bulletin shortly after her son’s death that both Brad and his sister, Jill, were born with the disease and developed a severe form of “salt-wasting,” a common condition of adults with CAH in which the adrenal glands make too little aldosterone, causing the body to be unable to retain enough sodium or salt.

The Hensley’s said their children have been in medical distress multiple times before and without emergency treatment at a hospital, they would not have survived.

“His cellmate said he [Brad] was coughing up blood,” Robin Hensley said. “They’ve got traffic cops running that jail. That girl at the front desk never could tell me anything.”

CAH is an hereditary disorder of the adrenal glands, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) says. The adrenal glands produce cortisol and regulate blood pressure and blood sugar, among other things.

“If they had taken him to the hospital, he’d be alive,” Bobby Hensley, Brad’s father, told the Bulletin in August. I told them “my son’s life is in your hands.”