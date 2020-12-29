Former Miss Virginia becomes a Christmas miracle

“I stood outside her ICU room for about two hours, looking at her,” he said. “They would not let me go in and speak to her or touch her. They were afraid the stress would be too much for her heart.

“They told me if she crashed again, there would be nothing they could do because her heart couldn’t stand another resuscitation - that would kill her.”

Tony Lay was sent home after being told not to be surprised if he received a call later that night and was told “it really was the end this time.”

Two days later, Tony Lay was diagnosed with COVID-19 and confined to home recovery.

“Barbara was in an induced coma and on a ventilator,” Huff said. “They said her heart was only functioning at 10%.”

Huff said the doctors explained the coma and ventilator were both dangerous. While Lay needed both to survive, the longer she remained in that condition, the less chance she had of a recovery.

“Suddenly her heart function improved from 10% to 25%, and they were hoping to bring her out of the coma, but they decided to leave her another day for her lungs to improve,” he said.

But on Sunday, Huff said nurses found Lay sitting up and demanding to see her husband.