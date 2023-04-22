A former Magna Vista High School student pleaded guilty Friday in Henry County Circuit Court to involuntary manslaughter in the death of his best friend.

Ricardo Antonio Mitchell Jr., 18, of Axton, had difficulty making his way to the defendant's table when his name was called shortly after 9 a.m.

Mitchell's attorney, Ward Armstrong, told Judge James McGarry that his client would voluntary enter a guilty plea but he believed there would be reason for consideration for deferred disposition. Armstrong was granted his request for a pre-sentence report to be ordered.

Deferred disposition permits a court to withhold imposition of a sentence and place conditions on the defendant that, when met, allow for the charges to be dismissed.

Police said on Nov. 4, 2021, at 8:19 a.m. on State Route 687, two-tenths of a mile east of Route 1060 in Henry County and 1.4 miles from Magna Vista High School, a 2005 Honda Accord driven by Mitchell was traveling west when the vehicle ran off the right-side of the road, struck a tree and then overturned.

A passenger, Nicholas James Pruitt, 17, of Axton, died at the scene.

Two other passengers, a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old, along with Mitchell, were transported to the hospital with injuries.

When asked if he understood what was being said, Mitchell told McGarry that he did, but he had difficulty due to medication he was taking for a brain injury sustained in the crash. One of his legs also had been amputated after the crash.

"Do you understand that involuntary manslaughter carries with it a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison?" asked McGarry.

"Yes sir," said Mitchell.

Armstrong noted that the brain injury suffered by his client left him with no memory of the crash at all and all the passengers in the vehicle had been on their cellphones at the time of the crash and were unable to say what side of the road Mitchell's vehicle was on, but speed did appear to be a factor.

"One report says 84 mph and another said in excess of 90, so we know there was excessive speed," Armstrong admitted. Mitchell "lost a very good friend, Mr. Pruitt. He wants to take responsibility for his actions."

Pruitt had been named to the A honor roll at Magna Vista for the first six-week grading period just prior to his death.

GoFundMe account was set up with a goal of $7,000 to help with Pruitt's funeral costs and nearly $12,000 was raised.

The prosecution and defense juggled multiple dates before they finally settled on Aug. 1 at 2 p.m., when a summary of evidence will be presented and McGarry will review the pre-sentence report and impose sentence against Mitchell.