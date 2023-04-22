The Henry County Sheriff's Office is investigating four businesses in the Bassett area that were burglarized early Friday morning.

Police say they first responded to Elliot's Garage at 2610 Fairystone Park Highway, where they found evidence the business had been broken into and determined that a vehicle had been stolen.

Shortly after the first burglary, deputies discovered Grandpappy's Restaurant at 275 Riverside Drive, Papa's Pizza at 4288 Fairystone Park Highway, and Railway Cafe at 188 Reed Stone Street were also burglarized.

Deputies worked throughout the day recovering evidence related to the crimes and obtained a surveillance video from Railway Cafe that shows a person walking behind a cash register and removing the contents, a Sheriff's Office release stated.

Anyone who can identify the person in the video or provide information about the incidents is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751, Inv. S. Munn at 276-656-4238, or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463.