Four injured in crash involving Henry County school bus
Four injured in crash involving Henry County school bus

school bus crash1

Three students and the bus driver were injured after the bus collided with a truck on Appalachian Drive Monday afternoon.

 HOLLY KOZELSKY, MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN

There were four injuries as a result of a collision between a Henry County school bus and a Dodge Ram pickup truck Monday afternoon.

At 3:55 p.m. in the 5000 block of Appalachian Drive (Va. 57), Henry County Public Schools Bus 86, with 12 students and the driver. collided. The collision sent the school bus through a guardrail and down an embankment. The bus cam to rest near the railroad tracks below.

“There are four reported injuries, all are non-life threatening injuries, the bus driver and three students,” a report from the Virginia State Police (VSP) stated.

The black pickup had extensive damage to the driver’s side front, door and wheel area. Two airbags had been deployed.

The VSP Crash Investigation Team is responding to assist and the roadway was closed while the school bus was being removed. By about 6 p.m. two tow trucks had pulled the bus up to the edge of the road.

No other information is available at this time.

school bus crash2

RIGHT: Three students and the bus driver were injured after the bus collided with a truck on Appalachian Drive Monday afternoon. ABOVE: This truck collided with a Henry County school bus Monday afternoon, causing injury to three students and the bus driver.
bus 86

Bus 86 went down an embankment and came to rest in front of railroad tracks.
guardrail

The wreck left guardrail broken and twisted.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

