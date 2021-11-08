Four injured in crash involving Henry County school bus

There were four injuries as a result of a collision between a Henry County school bus and a Dodge Ram pickup truck Monday afternoon.

At 3:55 p.m. in the 5000 block of Appalachian Drive (Va. 57), Henry County Public Schools Bus 86, with 12 students and the driver. collided. The collision sent the school bus through a guardrail and down an embankment. The bus cam to rest near the railroad tracks below.

“There are four reported injuries, all are non-life threatening injuries, the bus driver and three students,” a report from the Virginia State Police (VSP) stated.

The black pickup had extensive damage to the driver’s side front, door and wheel area. Two airbags had been deployed.

The VSP Crash Investigation Team is responding to assist and the roadway was closed while the school bus was being removed. By about 6 p.m. two tow trucks had pulled the bus up to the edge of the road.

No other information is available at this time.

